Next Article

Everything to know about Ramlali, 'Patha's Tigress'

Who is Ramlali? Subject of Omung Kumar's next biopic

By Tanvi Gupta 12:39 pm Mar 05, 202412:39 pm

What's the story Omung Kumar, the director behind biopics like Mary Kom and Sarbjit, has reportedly secured the rights to create a film about Ramlali, a courageous woman from Uttar Pradesh who confronted the infamous bandit Dadua (Shiv Kumar Patel). Bhumi Pednekar, Kriti Sanon, and Nushrratt Bharuccha are being considered for the lead role. Here's everything you need to know about the woman dubbed "Patha ki Sherni (Patha's Tigress)."

Context

Why does this story matter?

In the rugged terrains of the Chambal wilderness in Bundelkhand, UP, known as Patha, the "Tigress of Patha" resides. Her home in Harijanpur village, Chitrakoot district, proudly displays this title. Popularly known as the "rifle woman," in a 2020 interview, she expressed that she isn't afraid of anything, not even death. Her philosophy is, "Jeeyenge toh dekhenge, mar jaayenge, toh chale jaayenge (If you die, you die, and it will happen someday)."

Details

Ramlali's act of bravery that became widely known

In 2001, the notorious Dadua kidnapped a bank manager's son, who managed to flee and found shelter in Ramlali's home. When Dadua and his gang arrived at her doorstep, Ramlali refused to give up the boy. This brave act gained widespread attention and will be a pivotal moment in the film's story. The movie will then follow Ramlali's emergence as a powerful force against bandits in her area.

Aftermath

Aftermath: Dacoit abducted Ramlali's husband

After the incident, the dacoit reportedly abducted her husband. However, Ramlali did not give up. Despite the continuous threats, she stood her ground. During an attack on her village, prolonged gunfire ensued, forcing the dacoits to flee, leaving behind a rifle. Ramlali seized the opportunity, picked up the rifle, and requested the police to allow her to keep it for her security. Subsequently, her bravery earned her recognition.

Contributions

'The Rifle Woman': Her contributions and recognition

District Magistrate for Chitrakoot Jagannath Singh acknowledged Ramlali's efforts by awarding her a licensed rifle in 2001. In 2002, then-Governor of UP Vishnukant Shastri invited her to Raj Bhavan and honored her on International Women's Day with the Swashakti Shreshtha Award. After these events, Ramlali began teaching self-defense to girls and women in her village. As a result of her empowering actions, Dadua and his gang avoided attacking her village.

Insights

Meanwhile, these are the casting choices for the film

Per a Mid-Day report, Yusuf Khan is currently penning the film's screenplay. Randeep Hooda is the top choice for the role of Dadua, while Pednekar, Sanon, and Bharuccha are being considered for Ramlali's part. A source from the creative team reportedly stated, "The casting process will commence once the final script draft is complete." If all goes according to plan, the director aims to start filming Ramlali by the end of the year.