'Teri Baaton Mein...': Shahid-Kriti's party anthem 'Laal Peeli Akhiyaan' released

1/4

Entertainment 2 min read

'Teri Baaton Mein...': Shahid-Kriti's party anthem 'Laal Peeli Akhiyaan' released

By Aikantik Bag 02:19 pm Jan 12, 202402:19 pm

'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' releases on February 9

Get ready to hit the dance floor with the release of the electrifying song Laal Peeli Akhiyaan from the much-anticipated movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, starring heartthrobs Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. This catchy tune marks Kapoor's return to dancing after a long time and showcases the sizzling chemistry between the lead actors. The track will become the perfect party anthem this Valentine's Day season.

2/4

More about the song

Laal Peeli Akhiyaan comes alive with the mesmerizing choreography of Shaik Jani Basha and the pulsating beats crafted by Tanishk Bagchi. The song is crooned by Romy and Bagchi, with lyrics penned by Neeraj Rajawat. Excited about the song, Bagchi shared, "Laal Peeli Akhiyaan is an absolute banger! Its beats will make you hit the dance floor instantly. Shahid's infectious energy is definitely the highlight of the song...can't wait to see people groove to this one!"

3/4

'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' in a nutshell

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, directed by Amit Joshi & Aradhana Sah, is a Maddock Films﻿'s production, produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar. The movie's trailer is set to be unveiled on January 18, while the romantic flick itself will hit theaters just in time for Valentine's week on February 9.

4/4

Twitter Post