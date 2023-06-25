Entertainment

#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Adipurush' witnesses slight improvement, but uncertainty looms amid controversy

Written by Tanvi Gupta June 25, 2023

'Adipurush' box office collections see a slight increase on Day 9

Om Raut's Adipurush has been mired in controversy since its release on June 16, primarily due to its shoddy VFX, dialogues, and misinterpretation of the revered epic, Ramayana. Despite an impressive opening of Rs. 140cr at the global box office, its collections have been dipping lower every day. On the ninth day of release, however, Adipurush witnessed a slight improvement, reportedly earning Rs. 5.25cr.

Why does this story matter?

Adipurush, featuring Prabhas as Raghava/Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Janaki/Sita, and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh/Ravana, appears to be approaching the end of its theatrical run. Since its release, Adipurush has faced massive criticism, particularly regarding certain dialogues. Lines such as "marega bete" and "jalegi tere baap ki" have been pointed out as problematic. Acknowledging the backlash, the makers made modifications to these lines.

Day 9 collection: 'Adipurush' collects Rs. 268cr

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Raut's epic mythology film experienced a slight upward momentum at the box office, with its collections rising from Rs. 3.4 crore on Friday to Rs. 5.25 crore (estimates) on Saturday. With this, the box office collection of Adipurush has now reportedly reached Rs. 268.55 crore. Additionally, Adipurush recorded an overall occupancy of 14.64% in the Hindi belt on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Cine workers demanded FIR against 'Adipurush'

Meanwhile, following their appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has reportedly written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Mumbai Police, requesting an FIR against the makers of Adipurush. The letter demanded the registration of a case against the film's producer, Bhushan Kumar, director Raut, and writer Manoj Muntashir, who penned the dialogues.

'Adipurush' shows canceled due to poor word-of-mouth publicity

"Viewers have rejected this film," Muntashir stated in an interview on Friday, talking about the financial losses incurred by theater owners due to the film's failure to meet its pre-release expectations. "Yesterday, two of our shows were canceled and today, our matinee shows had to be canceled due to poor word-of-mouth and response. This movie will be removed from theatres very soon," Muntashir added.

