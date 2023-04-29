Entertainment

'Adipurush' makers unveil new posters of Kriti Sanon, Prabhas

Written by Isha Sharma Apr 29, 2023, 11:02 am 2 min read

Team 'Adipurush' has released two new posters on Sita Navami

On Sita Navami on Saturday, the makers of the upcoming mythological drama Adipurush unveiled two new posters. While the first one shows Janaki/Sita (Kriti Sanon) in the foreground and Raghava/Rama (Prabhas) in the background, the other one is a solo poster that sheds light on Sita. A brief motion poster has also been released. Adipurush is heading toward a theatrical release on June 16.

Why does this story matter?

Ever since its first teaser was released, Adipurush has been at the receiving end of social media flak for its "sub-par VFX work" and "misrepresentation of mythological figures."

So, the new posters and all the promotional materials are the chance to right all the wrongs before the Om Raut directorial heads toward its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 13.

What does the motion poster show?

The motion poster—which is 41 seconds long—features the audio Ram Siya Ram as we see Prabhas and Kriti in traditional clothing as Raghava and Janaki, respectively. While Raghava looks war-ready, Janaki seems emotional, which is fitting considering the life she had post her abduction by demon king Lankesh, Ravana. Notably, Sita's earlier posters had color issues which have been corrected in this poster now.

Fans think 'Adipurush' team is on right track

The new Adipurush posters seem to be receiving positive reactions, especially on Twitter. One fan wrote, "Only the teaser was bad. Everything after that has been superb," while someone else wrote, "The tears of Sita maa and backed by Lord Sri Ram. This is not a film it's an emotion of all Ram bhakts (sic)." Fans have also praised the movie's audio tracks.

Everything you need to know about 'Adipurush'

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the big-budget drama also stars Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh/Ravana and Sunny Singh as Lakshmana. T-Series has co-produced this project, reportedly mounted on a budget of Rs. 500cr. It had earlier locked the release date of January 12, 2023 (Makar Sankranti). After facing delays due to its VFX work, it is finally heading toward a release in June.