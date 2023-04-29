Entertainment

Happy birthday, Daniel Day-Lewis: 5 greatest films of all time

Daniel Day-Lewis, who turned 66 on Friday, has thrice won an Oscar award for Best Actor

Hollywood was in for a surprise when Daniel Day-Lewis announced his retirement from acting in 2017. His last release was Phantom Thread directed by Paul Thomas Anderson. Day-Lweis is one of the greatest actors in Hollywood who has won at least three Oscars and two Golden Globe Awards. On his 66h birthday on Friday (April 29), we bring you his five best films.

'Lincoln'

Released in the year 2012, Day-Lewis won an Academy Award for Best Actor for Lincoln. His performance as Abraham Lincoln remains one of the best to date. Directed by Steven Spielberg, the movie brought many accolades to Day-Lewis for his excellent performance. One of the highlights from the film is how Day-Lewis gave a high-pitched voice to Lincoln.

'There Will Be Blood'

Another Oscar-winning performance by Day-Lewis was delivered in There Will Be Blood which didn't only bring him his second Oscar but also his first Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award. Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, the film was released in the year 2017. It starred Day-Lewis as Daniel Plainview, a man who discovers oil near Los Angeles in 2902.

'My Left Foot'

Day-Lewis created history by becoming the only actor to have won an Oscar for Best Actor three times. He won his first Oscar for My Left Foot which was released in 1989. In the movie, Day-Lewis essayed the roles of an Irish man called Cristy Brown. His character is a painter and a writer but can neither talk nor walk due to cerebral palsy.

'Phantom Thread'

Day-Lewis's last film as an actor, Phantom Thread, is about London's top fashion designer from the 1950s, Reynolds Woodcock. The film also featured Lesley Manville as Woodcok's sister Cyril and Vicky Krieps as a young waitress Alma, in whom Woodcock finds his inspiration for work. It was nominated in six categories but won an Oscar for Best Costume Desgin.

'In The Name Of The Father'

Jim Sheridan's biographical crime drama In The Name Of The Father was released in 1993, starring Day-Lewis in the lead as Gerry Conlon, a construction worker. The film is based on the real-life incident of Guildford Pub Bombings that took the lives of a civilian and four off-duty Brithish soldiers. Day-Lewis played one of the four people who were wrongly accused of the killings.