Entertainment

'Bloody Daddy' release date set: Everything about 'Nuit Blanche'

'Bloody Daddy' release date set: Everything about 'Nuit Blanche'

Written by Divya Bhonsale Apr 13, 2023, 02:31 pm 2 min read

Shahid Kapoor starrer 'Bloody Daddy' is a Hindi adaptation of 2011's French film 'Nuit Blanche'

Shahid Kapoor's new offering to the screens will be Bloody Daddy, the first look of which was dropped on Wednesday evening. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the poster shows Kapoor in an intense avatar with a cut on his nose and blood on the shirt. It's a Hindi remake of a 2011 French film, Nuit Blanche. Here's everything to know about the original movie.

Why does this story matter?

Fans have been excited since the first look of Kapoor was released, increasing curiosity around what the original film is about.

Meanwhile, the makers of Bloody Daddy have reportedly decided to have a direct OTT release for it. The project will be the second release for Kapoor this year after Farzi which starred Vijay Sethupathi as the co-lead. Farzi was also an OTT release.

Plot: A sleepless night to save a child

When a drug dealer kidnaps the son of a police detective who has seized his huge consignment of cocaine, he decides to avenge him and get his cocaine back. The drug dealer, who also owns a nightclub, promises to return the boy only if he gets his drugs back. However, things go south when the detective realizes that the cocaine has gone missing.

Meet the team of 'Nuit Blanche'

Directed by Frederic Jardin, it stars Tomer Sisley, Adel Bencherif, Julien Boisselier, Serge Riaboukine, and Pom Klementieff. Nuit Blanche was produced by Lauranne Bourachot and Marco Cherqui, while Tom Stern did the cinematography. Apart from the Hindi remake, it was also adapted into Tamil (Thoongaa Vananm) with Kamal Haasan in the lead. The English adaptation, Sleepless, featured Jamie Foxx.

Film was well-received at the box office

The original movie, which was released in the theaters in 2011, received critical appreciation from the audience as well as the critics. It was also sent for Toronto International Film Festival and Tribeca Film Festival in 2011 and 2012, respectively. The rights were later brought by Warner Bros. for the film's adaptation. Nuit Blanche has a runtime of 103 minutes.