Kamal Haasan's behind-the-scenes video from 'Vikram' proves why he's GOAT

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jun 29, 2022, 06:21 pm 2 min read

'Vikram' featuring Kamal Haasan in the lead role was released on June 3.

Kamal Haasan's Vikram is on a record-breaking spree at the box office. The film is all the buzz right now. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj added to this craze recently by sharing a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video from the sets of Vikram. In the video, Haasan can be seen doing push-ups. It's now making the rounds on social media as fans are heaping praises on Haasan.

Context Why does this story matter?

Haasan is one of the most loved actors in Kollywood and since Vikram marked his come-back to the big screens after about four years, it received even more attention.

The video shared by Kanagaraj is an added treat to the fans of Haasan as it gave them a glimpse into his fitness regime and into the sets of the blockbuster movie.

Details What did the video show?

Lokesh Kanagaraj shared the video on Twitter and captioned it, "@ikamalhaasan sir's video as promised... He did 26.. I missed recording the initial two... The eagle has landed (sic)." In it, Haasan can be seen in an all-black attire effortlessly doing push-ups. We can also see that the video was recorded in a truck, where the climactic stunt sequence of Vikram was shot.

@ikamalhaasan sir's video as promised.. He did 26..i missed recording the initial two..

The eagle has landed🔥#Vikram pic.twitter.com/5rdKG9JPoE — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) June 28, 2022

Information 'Vikram' will arrive on Disney+ Hotstar on July 8

Meanwhile, it was announced recently that Disney+ Hotstar will stream the actioner on July 8. The OTT debut is happening more than a month after its theatrical premiere on June 3. Vikram is a spinoff of the director's previous film Kaithi starring Karthi. Vikram also features Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles, while Suriya made a cameo appearance toward the end.

Updates 'Vikram' surpassed Rs. 400cr mark at worldwide box office

As far as Vikram's box office collections are concerned, the action-thriller has surpassed the Rs. 400cr mark worldwide. According to reports, it is the highest-grossing Tamil movie in many countries and may soon touch the Rs. 500cr mark if it continues the same trend before its OTT debut. Haasan bankrolled the project under his Raaj Kamal Films International banner. Anirudh Ravichander composed its music.