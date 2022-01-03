Coming up next: 14 offerings from Disney+ Hotstar this month

Nilesh Rao Mail Jan 03, 2022, 02:52 pm 2 min read

Did you check out the January line up of content on Disney+ Hotstar?

Disney+ Hotstar has a solid subscriber base, which keeps growing with every passing day. And the main reason behind this is the pocket-friendly plans offered by the streamer. For this month as well, Hotstar has a lot of interesting things for its viewers like The Simpsons, Human, and movies like Eternals. In this light, let's explore further what all are coming there in January.

Number 1, 2, 3 January 3-7 will be about sports and animation

Today, you can watch the 11th episode of The Simpsons S33. The three-decade-long animation show will be like a Broadway musical with original songs this time, its makers revealed recently. You can catch The Great North S02's episode 11 today as well. The animated sitcom is about a single dad and his family. Next up is India v/s South Africa (Second Test).

Number 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 January 4-5 will feature fiction, emotional story, and musical drama

A still of 'Abbott Elementary'

9-1-1: Lone Star (S3 E1), a drama about fire, police, and ambulance departments, arrives on January 4. Wednesday (January 5) is a bit choked as Abbott Elementary, a drama about teachers who want their students to succeed; Queens S1 E9, the Naturi Naughton-starrer musical drama; This Is Us (S6 E1), a story of three siblings; and The Book of Boba Fett E2 are releasing.

Number 9, 10 Next will be Tamil film 'Anbarivu', followed by Test match

Tamil movie, Anbarivu, starring Hiphop Tamizha Adhi, Asha Sharath, and Kashmira Pardeshi, will be premiered on January 7. This family drama, directed by Aswin Ram, will narrate the story of twins separated during birth, reunited as adults. It surely sounds like an interesting watch. After that, January 11-15 will see the third Test between India and South Africa. Any guesses on who will win?

Number 11, 12, 13, 14 Shefali Shah, Kirti Kulhari starrer medical drama 'Human' comes next

Poster of 'Human'/Source: @DisneyPlusHS

On January 12, those of us who could not watch Eternals in theaters will be able to catch it on Hotstar. The Book of Boba Fett E3 also comes that day. After that, it's time for Human, starring Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari. The medical drama will reflect on the ugly side of pharmaceutical companies. ICC U-19 World Cup completes the streamer's January list.