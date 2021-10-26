'Eternals': Early reviews are mixed, critics laud LGBTQ+ representation

Written by Aishwarya Raghupati Mail Published on Oct 26, 2021, 05:26 pm

Mixed reviews for Marvel’s latest superhero film 'Eternals' come as a surprise

With the early verdict already in, it is understood that Marvel Cinematic Universe's Eternals has received mixed reviews, and not great ones. Helmed by Chloé Zhao, who bagged an Oscar for Nomadland, Eternals features a diverse cast. But, how did they perform? Also, did the director's efforts get reflected? Before Eternals drops in the theaters on November 5, here's a compilation of top reviews.

Details

'Ensemble has great chemistry and all get big movie moments'

As per the glimpses revealed by the makers, we know that Eternals revolves around ten superheroes, who had lived on Earth for 7,000 years. Cast includes noted actors like Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, and Kit Harington. Variety's Courtney Howard writes, "The ensemble has great chemistry & all get big Movie Moments. The naturalism of Ben Davis' cinematography spotlights characters' humanity."

Updates

Positive representation of LGBTQ+ community, deaf superhero's casting won laurels

Casting deaf actress Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, a deaf superhero, was bold. It proves that Marvel respects authenticity. Along with this, the positive representation of the LGBTQ+ community in Eternals was also lauded. Insider's Kirsten Acuna writes, "Wanted to love #Eternals, but a bloated cast + too many locations weigh the film down a bit. At its best, Marvel finally gets LGBTQ+ representation right."

Information

Zhao's 'signature directorial stamp' receives applause from critics

Critics have praised Zhao though. "Chloé Zhao puts her signature directorial stamp on ETERNALS, making it one of the more interesting MCU movies, even if it ultimately doesn't break the mold," wrote Hollywood Reporter's David Rooney. "I liked a lot of Chloé Zhao's ETERNALS, which is dense and aloof but also somehow more earthy than a lot of these movies," wrote Thrillist's Esther Zuckerman.

Verdict

Despite what critics say, people are eagerly waiting for 'Eternals'

"In a skewed, unsubtle way, Eternals plays like Marvel trying their hand at a Zack Snyder-ish DC Comics movie," remarked Forbes' Scott Mendelson. To wrap, MCU's 26th installment is damp, if these reviews and Rotten Tomatoes' rankings are to be believed. With so many new characters, makers have apparently struggled to flesh them out properly. But let's wait for its theatrical release, shall we?