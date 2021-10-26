'Dhamaka': All you need to know about Kartik Aaryan's movie

Written by Trishna Das Twitter Published on Oct 26, 2021, 03:53 pm

'Dhamaka' hits Netflix on November 19

In the trailer of Dhamaka, we could see that Kartik Aaryan is trying to break his image, and must say, he succeeds. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Ram Madhvani, and Amita Madhvani, Dhamaka will mark his debut on OTT. The movie has been jointly written by Puneet Sharma and Madhvani. It will exclusively premiere on Netflix in India on November 19. Here's all about it.

Plot

Bandra Worli sea link at the center of a blast

Aaryan stars as an anchor named Arjun Pathak in the official remake of the The Terror Live. The Korean movie, a 2013 release, had performed well. In the original, actor Ha Jung-Woo plays Yoon Young-Hwa, who covers a live broadcast of a terrorist attack and the Mapo Bridge explosion. The bridge in the Hindi version has been replaced with Bandra Worli sea link, Mumbai.

Impact

'Dhamaka' trailer bagged 30 million views in 24 hours!

The gritty trailer, featuring Aaryan in his probably first raw and intense role, amassed over 30 million views within hours after its release. Within just two-three days, it grabbed more than 40 million views, which is a hard feat to achieve. Seeing such a massive response, the actor expressed his feelings on social media, wherein he wrote, "So grateful for all the love."

Twitter Post

Check his tweet here

Roles

Mrunal Thakur will be Aaryan's wife, Subhash his boss

Apart from Aaryan, the Madhvani-directorial also stars Mrunal Thakur as his journalist-wife Soumya Mehra Pathak and actress Amruta Subhash as the boss. While Thakur was last seen in Toofaan, Subhash was seen in OTT releases like Dithee and Bombay Begums. Vishwajeet Pradhan and Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran actor Vikas Kumar are the other cast members. The "caller" behind the bomb threat remains unknown.

Projects

Aaryan is working on a no-breather schedule right now

Apart from this, Aaryan will be seen in several interesting projects. Yesterday, he started shooting for Shehzada, the remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, co-starring Kriti Sanon. After Dhamaka, he will next be seen in the horror-comedy flick Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which also stars Tabu and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. Further, he will feature in the Ekta Kapoor-backed film Freddy opposite actress Alaya F.