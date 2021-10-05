Kartik Aryan, Kriti Sanon's next 'Shehzada' to have Pritam's music?

Written by Trishna Das Twitter Last updated on Oct 05, 2021, 11:40 am

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's next has been titled 'Shehzada'

Last year it was reported that the remake of Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo will have Rohit Dhawan at the helm and Kartik Aaryan as the lead. And then this March we learned that Kriti Sanon will be his leading lady. Now recent reports have suggested that makers have roped in Bollywood's ace music director Pritam Chakraborty for this directorial that's been titled Shehzada.

'Team is jamming with Pritam to create some foot-tapping numbers'

A source close to the project informed Pinkvilla that both Dhawan and Pritam are collaborating again to "create an original music album" for Shehzada. "The film has ample scope for music and the team is already jamming with Pritam to create some foot-tapping numbers," the source added. Dhawan and the music composer had earlier teamed up for hit albums Desi Boyz and Dishoom.

Release

Film is set to hit the floors from October 12

The pre-production work of the film has already begun as it is set to go on the floors from October 12 in Filmcity, Mumbai. "The makers have put up a massive set at the studio and are all geared up to commence work on the film within the next 10 days" the source further informed. Reportedly, this film will be a "family-driven action comedy."

Details

'Sanju' co-stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala roped in too

Senior actors and Sanju co-stars Paresh Rawal and Manisha Koirala will also be a part of the film's ensemble cast, while "two more prominent actors" will be roped in for playing key roles in the much-awaited remake. The makers are yet to announce details of this upcoming film officially, but the media report mentioned that they might do it once the film starts rolling.

Production

The film is being backed by Shahid Kapoor-led 'Jersey' producers

The venture will be backed by Allu Arvind, Aman Gill and S Radhe Krishna, who are also bankrolling Jersey, which stars Shahid Kapoor. Meanwhile, Aaryan has wrapped up shooting for two of his upcoming films - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Freddy - and Sanon will next be seen in Tiger Shroff's Ganapath, shooting of which will commence in the United Kingdom soon.