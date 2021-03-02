-
Parineeti Chopra's 'Saina' will release on March 26Last updated on Mar 02, 2021, 05:13 pm
Parineeti Chopra's Saina, a biopic based on the life and struggles of star shuttler Saina Nehwal, will release on March 26.
Today, the actress shared the film's poster, which showed a hand with a tri-color wrist band and a shuttlecock.
The movie was earlier slated for an OTT release, but looks like the makers wanted viewers to have a big-screen experience.
Training
Chopra has undergone intense training for the role
Undoubtedly, it was not easy for Chopra to step into Nehwal's shoes.
Speaking about her preparation, she told Bollywood Hungama, "I used to watch her matches, read everything, watch her interviews. I tried to emulate that in the film."
In November, Nehwal had also praised Chopra's dedication. She had shared an image of Chopra calling the actress her "lookalike."
Twitter Post
My lookalike: Nehwal
My lookalike 😉😉 @ParineetiChopra 😍😍 #sainamovie 👍👍 https://t.co/BfSDMWayJs— Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) November 5, 2020
Looking back
Earlier, Shraddha Kapoor was roped in to play the role
To recall, actress Shraddha Kapoor was earlier signed up for the lead role; her pictures from training had also gone viral.
However, since her pockets were already piled up with projects, she opted out of the film paving the path for Chopra. Kapoor had previously said she didn't regret losing out on the movie.
Saina is directed by Amole Gupte.
Twitter Post
'Maar doongi,' says the poster
SAINA! 🏸 In cinemas 26th March 😁@NSaina #AmoleGupte #ManavKaul @eshannaqvi #BhushanKumar @deepabhatia11 @Sujay_Jairaj @raseshtweets #KrishanKumar @AmaalMallik @manojmuntashir @kunaalvermaa77 @TSeries #FrontFootPictures #AGCPL pic.twitter.com/nal6THSEwn— Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) March 2, 2021
Projects
Meanwhile, Chopra's new psychological thriller is trending on Netflix
Chopra was last seen in The Girl on the Train, an adaptation of Paula Hawkins's novel, that released on Netflix last weekend.
On Monday, she shared a happy picture on Instagram, expressing gratitude for the reception the movie got.
"The morning (weekend) after! Nightsuit and happiness .. Overwhelmed and emotional .. THANKYOU everyone. #TheGirlOnTheTrain, (sic)" she wrote.
Details
Bollywood has no dearth of sports movies
On a related note, stories of sports personalities have always piqued the interests of cinema lovers and filmmakers alike.
Movies like Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Chak De India, M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story, and Mary Kom became commercial successes.
Other sports movies that would entertain viewers soon include Ranveer Singh's 83 and Maidaan, a biopic on football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, which features Ajay Devgn.