Shehnaaz to resume work, a month after Sidharth Shukla's demise
Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill, who has been on a mourning break after losing her rumored boyfriend and colleague Sidharth Shukla, is now ready to resume work. As per recent reports, the actor will be shooting a new song for her upcoming film Honsla Rakh on October 7. The Punjabi rom-com also stars singer-cum-actor Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa in lead roles.
'We will be shooting either in the UK or India'
Gill has confirmed about this plan to the makers. "I was constantly in touch with Shehnaaz's team and they regularly updated us about her. She is a thorough professional and I am glad that she has agreed to shoot the promotional song with us. We will be shooting either in the UK or India depending on her visa," producer Diljit Thind told TOI.
The Amarjit Singh Saron directorial will release on October 15
Recently, the first song of the film titled Chanel No 5 was released by the makers. Gill's lively performance as a jealous girlfriend in the song grabbed much attention on YouTube. The 3:05-minute-long video track sounds great, while the music directed and composed by Intense nicely complements Dosanjh's vocals. Directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, the film is set to release on October 15, 2021.
This is why 'Shehnaaz Kaur Gill Shukla' was trending recently
Ever since Shukla's death, Gill's fans have been waiting for her to return to work. And recently a video from Honsla Rakh sets went viral that showed Gill and her onscreen son Shinda Grewal playing a game, Guess the character, on an app. When Grewal asked Gill about a certain character, the app popped, "It's Shehnaaz Kaur Gill Shukla," which set Twitter afire yesterday.
Fans loved Gill and Shukla's on and offscreen chemistry
Gill and Shukla came close inside the house of Bigg Boss 13 and soon became a favorite among the crowd. Every other day, netizens trended hashtags related to the couple, fondly called SidNaaz by them. Tapping on the buzz, many makers signed both of them for their music videos. Like, they appeared in Tony Kakkar's popular song Shona Shona and Darshan Raval's Bhula Dunga.