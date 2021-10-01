'Chanel No 5' song: Shehnaaz Gill's jealous girlfriend act impresses

'Chanel No 5': Shehnaaz Gill grabs attention with her performance

The first song from the much-awaited Punjabi movie Honsla Rakh has hit YouTube and we can't get enough of Shehnaaz Gill's lively performance. The Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam Bajwa and Gill starrer song, titled Chanel No 5, is giving us some serious wedding vibes. This latest peppy number is surely going to be on everyone's playlist this wedding season. Here's our review.

Words from Raj Ranjodh enhance the song's dramatic effect

Backed by Story Time Productions, the song has been crooned by the Good Newwz actor. The 3:05-minute-long video track sounds great, while the music directed and composed by Intense complement Dosanjh's vocals. Apart from the music and singing, words from Raj Ranjodh also give the much-required dramatic effect to the visuals. You can hear the track on YouTube channel of Tips Punjabi.

Song highlights the love triangle between Gill, Dosanjh, Bajwa

When it comes to the video, Gill immediately takes over all the attention. It starts with Dosanjh and his family arriving at a big fat Punjabi wedding and they start dancing to the upbeat number, when Gill joins. The song highlights the love triangle between Bajwa, Dosanjh and Gill and we see the latter jealously frowning in several sequences of the video song.

'Honsla Rakh' is set to hit screens on Dussehra

Dosanjh took to his social media account to announce the arrival of this new song. "5 Number Chanel Da... Aa Geya Gana @tipspunjabi Waleya de Channel Te.. #HonslaRakh Veere... 15th October," the actor-cum-singer wrote. Honsla Rakh, directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, is set to hit screens this Dussehra. The film will also mark Dosanjh's debut as a producer under Story Time Productions.

Gill's fans will be happy, costumes could have been brighter

Coming back to the song, which is trending at number 22 on YouTube, the sets are pretty appealing. However, the costumes could have been brighter. Upon its release, the song has managed to garner over 54 lakh views. Gill's performance lends an additional flavor in the song and her fans will be beyond elated. Verdict: Song gets 3.5 stars, 4 stars for the video.