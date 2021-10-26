'Tumpe Mar Jaaenge': Even Palak Muchhal can't enliven this song

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Oct 26, 2021, 02:50 pm

'Tumpe Mar Jaaenge' does not really cast any magic

Himesh Reshammiya dropped a new track from his Himesh Ke Dil Se The Album Vol. 1 recently, featuring top singer Palak Muchhal. Titled Tumpe Mar Jaaenge, the romantic track talks about complete devotion in love. The renowned singer/composer has given the music as well as penned the lyrics for the song. It is the 13th track of the album. Here's our review.

Song

The track will take you to early 2000s romantic melody

Muchhal's voice is one of the sweetest we have got today in the Hindi music industry. But yet, Tumpe Mar Jaaenge doesn't touch your heart. Resembling the melody of romantic songs heard predominantly in the Bollywood movies of the 1990s and early 2000s, there is no hook that clings to your mind. You hear it once and move ahead. That's all.

Studio version

Vocal quality of the clip is quite rich

But even if you are listening to the track only once, Reshammiya makes sure that the experience is rich. This is because the accompanying video is a studio version where the singing, as well as the instrumental arrangements, enhance each other. As seen in his other studio release O Saiyyonii last month, the vocal quality of the video is supreme.

Twitter Post

Listen to the track here

Information

The lyrics are pretty sweet but impact is lukewarm

When you see one of the top female singers in the industry collaborating with a top composer, expectations are a lot high. Especially since the duo has given us hits like Jumme Ki Raat (from Kick) and Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo title track, bur this track feels a bit lukewarm. The lyrics have been well-thought-out though and it's a pleasure to listen to Muchhal.

Verdict

Nonetheless, the track is trending high on YouTube

Announcing the song, Reshammiya had written, "After back to back 19 blockbuster hit songs which have garnered more than 650 million views and 225 million audio streams in no [time] and still counting here is our next." In terms of views, Tumpe Mar Jaayenge is also trending on YouTube. Sadly, despite great ingredients, the dish tastes insipid. Verdict: The song gets 2.5/5 stars.