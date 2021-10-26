Has 'Mardaani 2' main antagonist Vishal Jethwa bagged 'Tiger 3'?

Vishal Jethwa to play key role in 'Tiger 3'

Vishal Jethwa, who sent shivers down the spine with his chilling performance as a serial rapist in Rani Mukerji-starrer Mardaani 2, has reportedly grabbed another big film. Jethwa is all set to star in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3. According to reports, the young actor will be playing a crucial role in the film that is being directed by Maneesh Sharma.

'He has been signed on for a very critical role'

Talking about Jethwa's role in the Yash Raj Films-backed project, a source said, "He has been signed on by director Maneesh Sharma for Tiger 3 for a very critical role that will again see him perform to his fullest." "Of course, his role is being kept under wraps but you can expect him to shine in this superstar studded film!" they further revealed.

Source reveals why Jethwa chose 'Mardaani 2' for his debut

The source also said that Jethwa wants to be seen as a versatile actor "who can do anything and pull off any part that's offered to him." "That's why he chose Mardaani 2 for his debut because he wanted to shock and awe people with his acting abilities. He did that with aplomb and the industry and audience loved his performance," the source added.

Is Emraan Hashmi really playing a part in 'Tiger 3'?

For his work in the Gopi Puthran directorial, the Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap actor had received a Filmfare Award nomination and also won the Zee Cine Award. Meanwhile, Tiger 3 is the third part of the Tiger franchise. The action thriller will have Emraan Hashmi and Naufal Azmir Khan as the main antagonists. Hashmi is yet to confirm his involvement though.

Apart from 'Antim', Khan is busy with other projects too

On the other hand, Khan has a slew of interesting projects. The trailer of his upcoming movie Antim: The Final Truth dropped yesterday. The film will see him in a Sikh cop's avatar, while his relative Aayush Sharma will play a dreaded goon. It will hit screens on November 26, 2021.