Have you seen Arshad Warsi-Meher Vij starrer 'Banda Singh's poster?

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Oct 26, 2021, 11:22 am

Arshad Warsi will start shooting 'Banda Singh' next month

Arshad Warsi, currently shooting for the second season of his hit web series Asur, has hopped onto his next, Banda Singh. Meher Vij is the female lead in this film, and the first look poster of the venture was launched recently on social media and it has created a lot of buzz already. The team will take the film on the floors next month.

The look

Warsi and Vij's expressions are captivating in the poster

In the poster, the Golmaal actor is seen donning a black kurta-pyjama and a turban. He's sporting an angry look on his face. Must say, Warsi is looking dangerously convincing as a Punjabi, with a spade in one hand and rifle in the other. Meanwhile, Vij is wearing a black salwar kameez, holding a sword in one hand, while hiding a child behind her.

Twitter Post

Check out the film's first look poster

Details

I fell in love with the script, says the actor

Based in north India, Banda Singh is a real-life tale of a man who fights for his family. The film is being directed by Abhishek Saxena, whose last release was Phullu in 2017. Talking about the project, Warsi told IANS he is "elated." "I fell in love with the script, I am sure you all will fall in love with the film," he said.

Fact

Vij has been a part of many noted projects

Vij took to her Instagram account to write, "Starting my new journey, excited and grateful to be a part of this." The actress, who shot to fame after playing the character of Meher Juneja in the popular show Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil (Sushant Singh Rajput's debut), was a part of noted projects like Special Ops, Secret Superstar, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, among others.

Information

Warsi is currently shooting season two of 'Asur'

As mentioned before, apart from Banda Singh, Warsi is also busy with the shooting of Asur season two since July. The Oni Sen directorial, which also has Barun Sobti in the cast, is planning for a December release. Also featuring Ridhi Dogra, Anupriya Goenka, Sharib Hashmi, and some fresh faces, this crime thriller is about one's struggle to choose between good and evil.