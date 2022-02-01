Entertainment

'Hridayam,' led by Pranav, scores good at the box office

'Hridayam' stars Pranav, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Darshana Rajendran

Malayalam actor Pranav's latest release, Hridayam, is stealing hearts! Released on January 21, the coming-of-age drama is doing well at the ticket window. At the end of 10 days, the film has managed to collect close to Rs. 20 crore in India and Rs. 1.82 crore in North America, which includes the USA and Canada. Kalyani Priyadarshan and Darshana Rajendran complete the principal cast.

Pranav was last seen in Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham in an extended cameo appearance, which was headlined by his father, megastar Mohanlal.

Before that, the young actor's last release was Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu. It had received mostly negative reviews, with maximum criticism targeted toward Pranav's performance.

So, Hridayam doing well and emerging as his best opener till date is certainly a good news for him.

Week 1 'Hridayam' maintained steady flow in opening week

Now coming to the breakdown. In the first week of its release, the Vineeth Sreenivasan-directorial has minted Rs. 16.35 crore. The film had crossed Rs. 3 crore mark on its second weekend, which was just a 53% drop from the opening weekend. This dip might be due to the pandemic scare. After 10 days, Hridayam collected a good Rs. 19.65 crore.

Details The film is pretty stable overseas

As far as the world-wide box office is concerned, Hridayam is pretty stable there, too. Experts say it should cross Rs. 2cr by Tuesday in the North America pocket. For now, that market has scored a Rs. 1.82cr for the film. Over the weekend, it has also earned Rs. 94.75L in the UK, Rs. 73.70L in Australia, and Rs. 28.67L in New Zealand.

Details All you need to know about 'Hridayam'

Sreenivasan has also scripted the film that narrates the journey of Arun (Pranav) as he faces different situations during the four years of his college as an engineering student. Besides the aforementioned actors, Hridayam also features Vijayaraghavan, Johny Antony, and Aju Varghese in pivotal roles. Meanwhile, Disney+ Hotstar has reportedly bagged the streaming rights of Hridayam. The digital release date is not out yet.