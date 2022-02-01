Entertainment

#NetflixSeries: Raj-DK to helm Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav?

Talent full house! Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav are set to collaborate soon?

Netflix has announced its next Indian series to be helmed by the famed director duo of Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, also known as Raj & DK. The show, titled Guns & Gulaabs, is bringing in more interest with the possibility of it featuring Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, and Adarsh Gourav. Alongside Netflix, Raj & DK's banner, D2R Films, will be backing the project.

Details Story to have '90s love, crime thriller elements, and humor

According to Bollywood Hungama, Guns & Gulaabs will follow '90s love in a world of crime, blended with a dose of humor. Speaking about the collaboration, Raj & DK said: "We are especially thrilled to roll out this wicked genre mash with some of the finest cast and crew from our country." "We are delighted to partner with the finest creators," said Netflix's spokesperson.

Looking back Earlier, Rao had announced his association with Raj & DK

While the official release said nothing about the casting, earlier this month, Rao had announced he was going to collaborate with The Family Man director duo soon. Sharing an image with the filmmakers, the Badhaai Do star wrote: "Exciting beginnings. I'm so thrilled to start something very exciting with the most talented duo @rajanddk." Reports suggest his participation in the series is confirmed.

The participation of Malayalam superstar Salmaan and rising talent Gourav is reported but with hints of confirmation to it. The White Tiger star retweeted a tweet that talked about his association with Raj-DK in the upcoming series. We will know more about the casting in the coming days. Meanwhile, Raj & DK also have Shahid Kapoor's OTT debut and Citadel spin-off in the pipeline.

Works All three actors are busy with multiple projects

Rao, on the other hand, has multiple upcoming projects. These include Badhaai Do, another Netflix release Monica, O My Darling, Hit: The First Case, and Bheed with Anubhav Sinha. Meanwhile, the Hostel Daze star has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and an anthology series by Apple TV+. Lastly, the Kurup star has Salute awaiting release. The film was postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.