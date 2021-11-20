Rajkummar Rao-Sanya Malhotra's 'HIT' parked for a May 2022 release

Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra have a 'hit' case at hand

Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra are all set to share screen space for the first time in HIT: The First Case. (They had appeared in Ludo earlier but not together) And, the movie will hit theaters on May 20, 2022. Backed by Bhushan Kumar under the T-Series banner, the film is a Hindi remake of the 2020 Telugu movie by the same name.

Information

Sailesh Kolanu, original film's director, is helming the remake too

T-Series confirmed the release date on Twitter as it stated, "Get set for Bhushan Kumar & Dil Raju's HIT The First Case, starring @RajkummarRao & @sanyamalhotra07 the mystery thriller to release on 20th May 2022." Director Sailesh Kolanu, who had helmed the original movie that was produced by South actor Nani and Prashanti Tipirneni, is also directing the Hindi remake.

Details

This is what the Telugu film was all about

The Telugu movie featured Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma in lead roles. A sequel to the movie is also being planned. In the original, Sen portrayed a police officer who works in HIT (Homicide Intervention Team) of the Telangana Crime Investigation Department, while Sharma is a forensic official, who gets kidnapped. Rao and Malhotra are likely to essay these roles in the Hindi version.

Quote

'It's an engaging story, relevant in today's environment'

While talking about the Hindi remake, Rao, who recently got married to his longtime girlfriend Patralekhaa, said, "When I saw HIT, I instantly connected with it. It's an engaging story, relevant in today's environment. As an actor I am always on the look out to play characters I haven't explored." Apart from this, he also has Badhaai Do, alongside Bhumi Pednekar.

Projects

Rao feels 'Badhaai Do' is 'actually not a sequel'

Directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, Badhaai Do has been touted as the "spiritual sequel" to Badhaai Ho. To this, Rao said, "It's actually not a sequel, we're taking the [Badhaai Ho, 2018] franchise forward. It's a beautiful story and one of the most amazing teams I've worked with. I can't wait for everyone to watch our beautiful film." Badhaai Do hits theaters next February 4.