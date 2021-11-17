Patralekhaa, Priyanka, Deepika: What was special about their wedding veils?

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Nov 17, 2021, 05:19 pm

Celebrity wedding veils are all about messages and special touches

Celebrity weddings are a beautiful affair, where our favorite stars go all out living out their fantasies. Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa was the latest couple to tie the knot, giving us some regal looks. What attracted the most eyeballs was the Bengali words (a lovely oath) written on the actress' veil. However, she's not the first one to have a special veil. Here are some others.

#1

Priyanka Chopra Jonas's veil was 75 feet long!

First up, we have Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra Jonas who married singer Nick Jonas in 2018. While her Hindu marriage outfit was a red Sabyasachi beauty, the actress donned a Ralph Lauren-designed piece of elegance for her Christian wedding. Interestingly, her pure white, satin veil was 75-ft long to the awe of many! You can check it out in her wedding trailer on Instagram.

#2

Labor's love: Sophie Turner's veil took 48 hours of embroidery

Moving ahead in the family, we have Chopra Jonas's sister-in-law-actress Sophie Turner. Turner got hitched with singer Joe Jonas in an official ceremony in Provence, France, where the X-Men actress rocked an enviable Louis Vuitton dress. Her full-sleeved, V-neckline boasting full ball gown skirt had a floral embroidered tulle and a white veil. Apparently, the intricately-designed veil alone took 48 hours of embroidery.

#3

Deepika Padukone had pious message on her rosy veil

Piku star Deepika Padukone broke several hearts when she sealed the deal with actor Ranveer Singh in 2018. While she stunned in multiple Sabyasachi outfits for various events, she got married in a red traditional attire. Moreover, the border of her dupatta had the words, "Sada Saubhagyavati Bhava," embroidered on it. The Sanskrit phrase means, "May you forever be married." Filmy but impactful!

#4 & #5

Angelina Jolie wore her children's blessings on her veil

This was Kate Moss's wedding veil

When superstars Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt got married, they made sure their six children were actively involved in the ceremony. In fact, Jolie's wedding dress and veil had the actual drawings made by her children. On the other hand, supermodel Kate Moss went all Great Gatsby with her wedding, choosing a Juliet Cap veil, one that fits on the head.