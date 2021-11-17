Late Ghanshyam Nayak's character Nattu Kaka getting replaced in 'TMKOC'?

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Nov 17, 2021, 04:48 pm

'TMKOC' producer Asit Kumarr Modi recently spoke about replacing Ghanshyam Nayak's character

Fans of Nattu Kaka from the popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) were disappointed when they heard about its actor Ghanshyam Nayak's death and a possible replacement update. In an interview, the producer of the show, Asit Kumarr Modi shed some light on this rumor. According to reports, he has denied any such claims about replacing this most loved and respected character.

Significance

Why does this story matter?

TMKOC, which has been running for 13 years now, still manages to be on top due to its content. Be it Jethalal or Nattu Kaka, the audience have made them a part of their lives and many believe some characters are irreplaceable. So, after Nayak's death, when news of a search for his replacement were circulating, they were heartbroken. But now they can relax.

Information

'We don't have any plans to replace his character'

While speaking to ETimes about Nayak, Modi talked about his relationship with him. "It's been hardly over a month since the senior actor passed away. Ghanshyam Nayak aka Nattu Kaka has been a friend and I have worked with him for many years. I valued his contribution to the show. As of now, we don't have any plans to replace his character," he shared.

Details

This is how the speculations started circulating

A few days ago, a picture of an old man sitting inside Gada Electronics, the shop of the show's principal character Jethalal where Nattu Kaka worked, went viral, giving rise to speculations. A source later clarified that the gentleman "is not an actor. He's the father of the shop's real owner and the shop belongs to him." "People shouldn't spread false information," they emphasized.

Details

Nayak has more than 350 TV shows to his credit

After fighting a long battle with cancer, Nayak passed away on October 4 this year. He was admitted to Mumbai's Suchak Hospital where he took his last breath. He was 77. Apart from the Sony SAB show, Nayak had also featured in more than 100 Gujarati and Hindi movies and 350 television shows such as Khichdi and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.