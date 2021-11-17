Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson to return to Hogwarts

Written by Aishwarya Raghupati Mail Published on Nov 17, 2021, 02:30 pm

'Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts' will be aired on New Year’s Day

Be it Leviosa or Leviosaaa, no spell is going to work to make us keep calm! The popular witches and wizards of Hogwarts are set to have a reunion for the first time ever. HBO Max announced the news on the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter film franchise. Along with the announcement, a teaser video was also released on the streamer's social media pages.

Information

Why does this story matter?

As mentioned, this will mark the first reunion of the cast members of Harry Potter. It's been a decade since the HP geeks saw them on screen. Since the franchise has a tremendous number of fans worldwide, it will be one of the most-awaited reunions.

Information

These cast members will also take part in the reunion

The central characters of the franchise, Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley), and Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), will obviously take part in this reunion. Supervillain Lord Voldemort aka He Who Must Not Be Named (Ralph Fiennes) will also be present, alongside Tom Felton, Robbie Coltrane, Imelda Staunton, Helena Bonham Carter, and Gary Oldman. (You will be missed, Alan Rickman aka Professor Snape!)

Streaming date

Another reason for Potterheads to celebrate New Year's Day

The reunion will air on HBO Max on January 1, 2022. It can be easily said that this special will provide a solid boost to start the new year on a positive note. The international streaming date, however, hasn't been announced yet. To recall, Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows Part 2 was the last film of the franchise, which premiered in July 2011.

Twitter Post

Check out the awesome news here

For the first time ever, the legendary cast returns to where the magic started. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: #ReturnToHogwarts, streaming New Year’s Day, only on HBO Max. International release coming soon. pic.twitter.com/53bHAf0WTY — HBO Max (@hbomax) November 16, 2021

Quote

'Reunion will tell making-of story through in-depth interviews'

While announcing this exciting news, the streaming giant wrote, "The legendary cast returns to where the magic started. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts, streaming New Year's Day, only on HBO Max. International release coming soon." It further added, "The reunion will tell an enchanting making-of story through all-new, in-depth interviews and cast conversations." It will also feature filmmaker Chris Columbus.

Details

Will ZEE5 bring this reunion episode too to us?

Ahead of this, HBO Max will stream all the eight movies of the franchise. To note, earlier in May, the streamer had aired the F.R.I.E.N.D.S reunion, which was an epic hit. ZEE5 had brought the episode to us in India, so hopefully, this time too the OTT platform will jump in. Whatever be the case, let's all rush to platform 9 ¾ right now!