Ghanshyam Nayak laid to rest; 'TMKOC' producer, co-actors attend funeral

Written by Trishna Das Twitter Last updated on Oct 04, 2021, 12:27 pm

Ghanshyam Nayak aka Nattu Kaka of 'TMKOC' laid to rest

Ghanshyam Nayak, best-known for playing Nattu Kaka in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, passed away on Sunday after losing a long-standing battle with cancer. His funeral was held today, which was attended by the show producer Asit Kumarr Modi and other co-stars such as Bhavya Gandhi (who plays Tapu), Jethalal Gada actor Dilip Joshi, and Samay Shah (who plays Gogi), among others.

Information

His passing away is personal loss, show producer had said

Mourning the actor, Modi had said yesterday, "Ghanashyam Nayak (Nattu kaka) and I go a long way back and our families also were related. His passing away is a loss personally to me as well as for the show. His absence will be felt by everyone and is a big loss for the entire team." "We pay homage to a great actor," he stated.

Quote

'Still have to come across such a jovial, lovable man'

Show director Malav Rajda also shared his fond memories with Nayak. He revealed that he had known the actor ever since he was a child. "You will always be loved by everyone who knew you...still have to come across such a jovial, lovable and a selfless man like you...you will be really missed a lot...love you natu kaka," Rajda wrote on his Instagram handle.

Tribute

'TMKOC' fans also paid tribute to Nayak on social media

Apart from those involved with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, fans of the sitcom too paid their tribute. "Deeply saddened hearing Nattu kaka is no more. RIP. Om shanti. Thanks for filling our lives with laughter. You will remain in hearts as one of the best comedians," a fan tweeted. To recall, the popular actor breathed his last in Mumbai's Suchak Hospital on Sunday.

Twitter Post

Fans of 'TMKOC' remember the 'Irreplaceable character'

Details

Nayak has over 350 television shows to his credit

After being diagnosed with cancer, the 77-year-old was undergoing chemotherapy and also had surgery, but in vain. Apart from the Sony SAB show, Nayak had also featured in over 100 Gujarati and Hindi movies and 350 television shows. Further, he is known to have appeared in hit comedy TV shows such as Khichdi and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. May his soul rest in peace!