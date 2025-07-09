Tirupati Temple board suspends officer for attending church prayers  

Page Loader
The TTD manages the Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple

By Snehil Singh
Jul 09, 2025
11:55 am
What's the story

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has suspended Assistant Executive Officer A Rajasekhar Babu for attending church prayers every Sunday in his hometown of Puttur, Tirupati district. The TTD, which manages the Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple in Andhra Pradesh, said Babu's actions violated its code of conduct. In an official statement on Tuesday, the temple trust said Babu acted irresponsibly as an employee representing a Hindu religious organization.

Disciplinary action

Action taken as per rules and regulations: TTD

The TTD took immediate disciplinary action against Babu after a detailed report from its Vigilance Department. The temple trust said that the action was taken as per its rules and regulations. "It is nothing but a violation of TTD norms as he has not followed the code of conduct of the TTD as an employee of the organization, and has acted irresponsibly as an employee representing a Hindu religious organization," it said.

Policy enforcement

Disciplinary action against 18 employees

This is not the first time the TTD has taken action against employees for practicing non-Hindu religious customs. In February, it had initiated disciplinary proceedings against 18 staff members, including six teachers, for practicing non-Hindu religious customs and traditions. The action was taken after TTD Chairman BR Naidu directed that only Hindus should work at institutions run by the temple body.