Tirupati Temple board suspends officer for attending church prayers  

Disciplinary action

Action taken as per rules and regulations: TTD

The TTD took immediate disciplinary action against Babu after a detailed report from its Vigilance Department. The temple trust said that the action was taken as per its rules and regulations. "It is nothing but a violation of TTD norms as he has not followed the code of conduct of the TTD as an employee of the organization, and has acted irresponsibly as an employee representing a Hindu religious organization," it said.