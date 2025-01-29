Sleeping student's hair, wrist cut for 'occult ritual' inside hostel
What's the story
A first-year Intermediate student at the SR Educational Academy girls's hostel in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district was reportedly attacked in her room while she was asleep late on Sunday night.
The unidentified attackers allegedly cut her hair and injured her right hand and wrist with a knife, News18 reported.
The unexpected attack prompted the student to wake up screaming, causing the attackers to flee.
Threat and criticism
Victim threatened, college management criticized
To add to the spooky circumstances, unknown people allegedly entered the hostel and placed a photo of the victim surrounded by lemons.
They also left a threatening letter that read, "I will kill you."
The incident left the hostel students terrified.
The college management didn't immediately disclose the incident but provided medical treatment to the victim.
Protest and demands
Parents and student unions demand action
The victim's parents were informed by fellow students, after which they expressed concern over the college's lack of communication.
They criticized the management for not informing them about the incident promptly.
On learning about the situation, student union leaders and women's groups staged a large-scale protest at the college demanding strict punishment for those responsible.
Investigation and concerns
Police investigation underway amid student union's concerns
A complaint was lodged at Kurnool Taluk Police Station after these incidents.
The police registered a case and inspected the college with Kurnool Regional Inspection Office (RIO) Guruvayya Shetty and ICDS officials.
They questioned students about the incident during their visit.
However, student unions have raised concerns over alleged inaction by RIO over similar past incidents at the college, demanding a thorough police investigation and preventative measures to avoid future incidents.