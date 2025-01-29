What's the story

The Indian government has approved a ₹16,300 crore project called the National Critical Minerals Mission (NCMM), to encourage exploration of critical minerals domestically and in offshore areas.

The approval was provided by the Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the mission's main goal is to reduce India's dependence on imported critical minerals and encourage self-sufficiency.