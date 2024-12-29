Summarize Simplifying... In short The Prime Minister's Internship Scheme, launched in October, has received over 6 lakh applications for its 1.27 lakh opportunities.

Interns under this scheme will receive a monthly aid of ₹5,000 for a year and a one-time grant of ₹6,000, aiming to boost skill development and employability among India's youth.

The scheme was announced in Union Budget 2024

PM Internship Scheme receives over 6L applications for 1.27L opportunities

By Dwaipayan Roy 06:47 pm Dec 29, 202406:47 pm

What's the story The Indian government has been inundated with an overwhelming response to the Prime Minister's Internship Scheme. Around 6.21 lakh applications have been submitted for the first phase offering 1.27 lakh opportunities in 2024-25. The selection process for these internships is currently underway, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) confirmed. The scheme was first announced in the Union Budget of 2024 and aims to provide one crore internship opportunities over five years, targeting India's youth population.

Project launch

Scheme's pilot project launched in October

The Prime Minister's Internship Scheme was officially launched as a pilot project on October 3, with a target of providing 1.25 lakh internships in FY 2024-25. Partner companies have posted almost 1.27 lakh internship opportunities on the scheme's dedicated portal. The MCA stated that around 4.87 lakh people have completed their KYC and registered themselves on this portal.

Intern benefits

Financial assistance for interns

Interns selected under the Internship Scheme will get ₹5,000 monthly financial aid for 12 months, along with a one-time grant of ₹6,000. The financial assistance is part of the government's initiative to help young professionals gain practical experience in their respective fields. The scheme is expected to go a long way in contributing to skill development and employability among India's youth population.