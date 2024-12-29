Summarize Simplifying... In short Charles Dolan, the media mogul who founded HBO, Cablevision, and the first 24-hour local news channel in the US, has passed away at 98.

Charles Dolan, founder of HBO and Cablevision, dies at 98

By Dwaipayan Roy 06:37 pm Dec 29, 2024

What's the story Charles Dolan, the visionary behind many of US's top media firms including Home Box Office (HBO) and Cablevision Systems Corp, has passed away at the age of 98. His family confirmed his death from natural causes in a statement. "It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved father and patriarch, Charles Dolan," the statement read.

Dolan's major contributions to the US media landscape include the launch of HBO in 1972 and founding Cablevision in 1973. He launched the American Movie Classics television station in 1984. Dolan also launched News 12 in New York City, which was the first 24-hour cable channel for local news in the US.

Beyond his media ventures, Dolan also held controlling interests in companies that owned iconic New York landmarks and sports teams. These included the Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, the New York Knicks, and the New York Rangers. His son James Dolan now serves as CEO of The Madison Square Garden Company, which now oversees these sports teams and entertainment venues.

Dolan's legacy also lives on through Newsday, a newspaper owned by his son Patrick Dolan. The latter acquired the newspaper after Cablevision bought Newsday Media Group in 2008. Dolan is survived by six children, 19 grandchildren as well as five great grandchildren. His wife, Helen Ann Dolan, passed away in 2023.