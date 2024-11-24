Hyundai recalls over 42,000 cars due to faulty wiring
South Korean automaker Hyundai has issued a recall for over 42,000 vehicles in the US over a potentially dangerous wiring issue. The problem could lead to the vehicles rolling away unexpectedly, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said in a statement. The affected cars include the 2025 Hyundai Santa Cruz and Tucson.
Transmission flaw increases risk of accidents
The NHTSA has flagged a transmission issue in the recalled Hyundai models, which enables them to shift out of "park" without pressing the brake pedal. This defect greatly heightens the risk of accidents or injuries. The recall order covers all 2025 Santa Cruz and Tucsons in the US, including more than 35,500 Tucson and approximately 6,900 Santa Cruz units.
NHTSA estimates 1% of vehicles have defect
The NHTSA estimates that only around 1% of the recalled vehicles could have this defect. The Santa Cruz is a pick-up truck and SUV hybrid, while the Tucson is an SUV model. It is still unclear how this recall will impact the hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions of Tucson, scheduled to launch later this year.
Hyundai advises owners to use parking brake
Despite the recall, the NHTSA has said that owners can continue driving their vehicles for now. The agency recommends using the parking brake when parking the vehicle. Dealers will fix this issue by rerouting the console extension wiring assembly free of cost to customers. Notification letters about this recall will likely be sent out to affected vehicle owners on January 19, 2025.
Recall initiated after vehicle moved on its own
The wiring issue was first flagged in late October, when Hyundai's North American Safety Office (NASO) received a report of a 2025 Tucson moving on its own. By early November, it was learned that the same wiring issue could also impact Santa Cruz models. This prompted a review on November 13 and then, the recall of these vehicles.