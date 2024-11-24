Summarize Simplifying... In short Hyundai is recalling over 42,000 Santa Cruz and Tucson models in the US due to a transmission defect that could allow the vehicles to shift out of park without pressing the brake pedal, increasing the risk of accidents.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) suggests that only 1% of these vehicles may have this issue and advises owners to use the parking brake until dealers can fix the problem for free.

Owners will be notified about the recall on January 19, 2025.

The problem could lead to unexpected rollaway

Hyundai recalls over 42,000 cars due to faulty wiring

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:47 am Nov 24, 202411:47 am

What's the story South Korean automaker Hyundai has issued a recall for over 42,000 vehicles in the US over a potentially dangerous wiring issue. The problem could lead to the vehicles rolling away unexpectedly, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said in a statement. The affected cars include the 2025 Hyundai Santa Cruz and Tucson.

Recall details

Transmission flaw increases risk of accidents

The NHTSA has flagged a transmission issue in the recalled Hyundai models, which enables them to shift out of "park" without pressing the brake pedal. This defect greatly heightens the risk of accidents or injuries. The recall order covers all 2025 Santa Cruz and Tucsons in the US, including more than 35,500 Tucson and approximately 6,900 Santa Cruz units.

Defect impact

NHTSA estimates 1% of vehicles have defect

The NHTSA estimates that only around 1% of the recalled vehicles could have this defect. The Santa Cruz is a pick-up truck and SUV hybrid, while the Tucson is an SUV model. It is still unclear how this recall will impact the hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions of Tucson, scheduled to launch later this year.

Safety measures

Hyundai advises owners to use parking brake

Despite the recall, the NHTSA has said that owners can continue driving their vehicles for now. The agency recommends using the parking brake when parking the vehicle. Dealers will fix this issue by rerouting the console extension wiring assembly free of cost to customers. Notification letters about this recall will likely be sent out to affected vehicle owners on January 19, 2025.

Discovery timeline

Recall initiated after vehicle moved on its own

The wiring issue was first flagged in late October, when Hyundai's North American Safety Office (NASO) received a report of a 2025 Tucson moving on its own. By early November, it was learned that the same wiring issue could also impact Santa Cruz models. This prompted a review on November 13 and then, the recall of these vehicles.