Electric air taxis can now become reality in the US
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued a final ruling permitting electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft to operate in US airspace. The move marks a major milestone for the likes of Joby Aviation and Archer Aviation, both of which are gearing up to launch commercial air taxi services in 2025. The new regulation applies specifically to "powered-lift" vehicles, a category the FAA reintroduced two years ago to accommodate eVTOLs.
FAA's historic rule for powered-lift aircraft
The FAA's final ruling on integrating "powered-lift" vehicles was announced by Administrator Mike Whitaker at the NBAA-Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition in Las Vegas. Whitaker called these aircraft the first new category in nearly 80 years, adding that this rule will pave the way for accommodating wide-scale Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) operations in the future. The ruling also offers guidelines for pilot training and clarifies operating rules.
New certification and training guidelines for eVTOL pilots
The FAA's ruling introduces a new kind of powered-lift pilot certification, and expands the capability for operators to train and qualify pilots on flight simulation training devices. It offers a "comprehensive framework" for certifying the first batch of powered-lift instructors and pilots. The operating rules are specifically designed for powered-lift vehicles, giving eVTOLs the flexibility to switch between helicopter and airplane rules as required.
Industry response to FAA's ruling
Joby Aviation, Archer, Beta Technologies, and Wisk Aero have been working with the FAA since 2022 to establish this new set of rules for training, operations, and maintenance. Greg Bowles from Joby Aviation welcomed the ruling saying it matches their design expectations. He also disclosed that Joby is currently in the fourth of five stages of type certification from the FAA.
Joby Aviation's progress toward commercial operations
Joby Aviation is moving closer to commercial operations, thanks to a recent $500 million investment from Toyota. The company's founder and CEO, JoeBen Bevirt, praised the FAA for publishing the final rules ahead of time. He said this regulation will make sure the US continues to play a global leadership role in the development and adoption of clean flight.