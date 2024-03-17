Next Article

Both MPVs roll on designer diamond-cut multi-spoke alloy wheels

How Lexus LM 350h fares against Toyota Vellfire Hybrid

By Pradnesh Naik 03:05 am Mar 17, 202403:05 am

What's the story Luxury carmaker Lexus has introduced the 2024 iteration of its capable people mover, the LM 350h, in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 2 crore (ex-showroom). Available in two trim levels, a seven-seater VIP and a four-seater Ultra Luxury, the MPV primarily rivals the 2024 Toyota Vellfire Hybrid. Between these two Japanese behemoths, which one makes more sense on our shores?

Context

Why does this story matter?

Making its debut in 2008, the Toyota Vellfire Hybrid gained popularity among younger buyers for its attractive looks and lounge-like in-cabin experience. After witnessing a surge in demand for luxurious MPVs in several markets, Lexus decided to enter the segment with an upscaled version of the Vellfire, the LM. Now, in their respective 2024 avatars, which people-mover is the better option?

Design

Lexus LM 350h looks more appealing of the two

The Toyota Vellfire Hybrid sports a large grille with chromed slats, swept-back LED headlamps, side steppers, sliding-type rear doors, chrome-lined windows, and vertical LED taillights. The Lexus LM 350h flaunts a signature spindle grille design, adaptive LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, 19-inch diamond-cut wheels, massive power-sliding rear doors, a shark-fin antenna, and connected-type LED taillamps. Both MPVs are built on Toyota's modular TNGA-K platform.

Interiors

The Vellfire Hybrid's cabin follows Toyota's 'Omotenashi' philosophy

The Vellfire Hybrid features Toyota's 'Omotenashi' philosophy. It has a luxurious cabin featuring pull-down sunshades, theatre-like cabin lighting, lounge-style powered Ottoman seats, premium leather upholstery, and a freestanding infotainment system. Based on Lexus's 'L-finesse' design language, the LM 350h gets premium 'Solis White' leather upholstery, a massive 48-inch rear display, a wireless charging pad, a mini refrigerator, and a 50-color mood lighting setup.

Performance

Between the two, the LM 350h delivers more power

Both the 2024 Vellfire Hybrid and 2024 LM 350h draw power from Toyota's 2.5-liter, inline-four-cylinder, petrol-hybrid powertrain, that is paired with a CVT gearbox for smooth power delivery. In the former, the mill develops 140hp of maximum power and 240Nm of peak torque. In comparison, in the latter, it churns out 192hp of power and a peak torque of 240Nm.

Verdict

Which one should you choose?

In India, the 2024 Toyota Vellfire Hybrid can be yours between Rs. 1.2 crore and Rs. 1.3 crore. On the other hand, the 2024 Lexus LM 350h ranges between Rs. 2 crore and Rs. 2.5 crore (all prices, ex-showroom). Despite its higher price tag, the LM 350h makes more sense on our shores with its futuristic design and potent powertrain.