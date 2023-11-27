Toyota Hilux Champ based on IMV 0 platform debuts globally

By Akash Pandey 05:47 pm Nov 27, 2023

The Hilux Champ offers multiple customization options

Toyota's latest budget pickup truck, the Hilux Champ, has made its global debut. It is the first model based on the recently unveiled IMV 0 platform. While there's no official word on its Indian release, insiders believe that the IMV 0 platform, a ladder-frame structure created for emerging markets, could lead to a more affordable Fortuner variant. This SUV version is predicted to hit the market about a year after the pickup's Indian debut.

IMV 0 platform targeted at Asian markets

The original Innovative International Multi-purpose Vehicle (IMV) series was spearheaded by Akio Toyoda, then CEO of the Asia region and current Chairman. Aimed at fostering economic growth in Asia, the series, featuring iconic models like the Hilux, Fortuner, and Innova, was developed collaboratively with local engineers. Primarily in Thailand and Indonesia, the IMV series has become integral to daily life, with more than 2.7 million units sold domestically in Thailand alone. The story enters a new chapter with IMV 0.

Hilux Champ offers high customizability and multiple powertrain options

Designed for both business and personal use, the Hilux Champ offers extensive customization options and comes in eight different grades to suit various needs. Engine choices include two naturally-aspirated ones: a 2.0-liter petrol (130hp/183Nm) and a 2.7-liter petrol (166hp/245Nm). Also, there's a 150hp, 2.4-liter turbodiesel engine in two tunes including a 5-speed manual (350Nm) or a 6-speed automatic (400Nm).

The pickup comes in short and long-wheelbase models

The Hilux Champ is available in short and long-wheelbase models, with a car-like ground clearance of 180mm. As far as wheelbase values are concerned, the Hilux Champ SWB is 4,900mm long, 1,800mm wide, and 1,800m tall. It has a 2,750mm wheelbase, which is identical to the Innova Crysta. Meanwhile, the Hilux Champ LWB is 5,300mm long and is identical in width and height to the SWB version. This one has a 3,085mm wheelbase.

Custom accessory options are available for Hilux Champ

The Hilux Champ's deck includes bolt holes at various points for easy attachment of custom accessories using bolts and nuts. Toyota Motor Thailand (TMT) provides information on over 100 accessory manufacturers for customers seeking customization. The Hilux Champ will be manufactured at the Samrong Plant in Samut Prakan province, Thailand, and can be adapted for various uses, from food truck to mini bus.