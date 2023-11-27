BMW XM Label announced as 2024 MotoGP Safety Car

By Akash Pandey 03:57 pm Nov 27, 202303:57 pm

The XM Label is BMW's most powerful production vehicle till now

BMW has revealed the XM Label as the 2024 MotoGP Safety Car, complete with an aggressive front splitter, roof-mounted light bar, and extra flashing LEDs in the front bumper. The XM Label, first seen at Auto Shanghai 2023, is BMW's first dedicated M model since the iconic M1 of the late '70s and early '80s. This plug-in hybrid SUV now sports Recaro front bucket seats with a six-point harness, new light controls, and a fire extinguisher.

Francesco Bagnaia won BMW M Award and XM Label

At the 2023 MotoGP season finale in Valencia, BMW showcased the XM Label Safety Car and gifted Francesco Bagnaia an electrified SUV for winning the BMW M Award for the fastest qualifier this year. This marks the 21st time BMW has presented the award and its 25th year as the "Official Car of MotoGP" supplier. Last year, Bagnaia received an M3 Touring with center-mounted stacked exhaust tips.

XM Label is BMW's most powerful production vehicle

The XM Label is BMW's most potent production vehicle to date, featuring a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 engine and an electric motor that generates 738hp/1,000Nm. Despite its bold design, large SUV frame, and a hefty kerb weight of nearly 2,700kg, it has a starting price of $1,85,000 (around Rs. 1.54 crore) in the US. With added options like the Bowers & Wilkins sound system and M Driver's Package, the price climbs to almost $1,92,000 (nearly Rs. 1.6 crore) after destination fees.