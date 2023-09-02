BMW Vision Neue Klasse concept to debut at IAA Mobility

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 02, 2023 | 10:20 pm 2 min read

BMW Vision Neue Klasse concept features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: BMW)

BMW has revealed its innovative Neue Klasse concept EV that is set to debut at the upcoming IAA Mobility 2023 show in Munich. The concept car boasts a 30% increase in range and 25% more efficiency compared to the automaker's current EV lineup. It showcases a minimalist design and cutting-edge technology. With production set to begin in 2025, the Neue Klasse is expected to hit the roads by 2026.

Concept features eye-catching design, minimalist retro-inspired cabin

The Neue Klasse concept EV features a "shark nose" hood, illuminated horizontal kidney grilles, and 21-inch wheels. Its sportier aesthetic is highlighted by an upside-down black diffuser near the base of the bumper and new wheels that pay homage to BMW's iconic cross-spoke racing design. Inside, the cabin has a minimalist retro look, with corduroy seats in mustard yellow and matching accents on the dash and door panels.

It flaunts 'Panoramic Vision' infotainment system with gesture controls

BMW's latest iDrive infotainment interface is projected onto a unique parallelogram-like touchscreen panel in the Neue Klasse concept EV. The car also introduces "Panoramic Vision," an innovative feature that projects graphics in the driver's line of sight across the windshield. The driver and the front passenger can interact with this system using gesture controls. A traditional head-up display remains available for basic readouts.

BMW plans to begin production in 2025

The Neue Klasse concept EV is powered by BMW's sixth-generation eDrive technology, which promises 20% higher battery density, 25% more efficiency, and 30% faster charging. Production is slated to begin by 2025 at BMW's Debrecen, Hungary facility, with the electric vehicle expected to be on the road by 2026. Details regarding pricing, range, and charging capabilities will be announced once the production version makes its official debut.

