Auto

2023 World Car of the Year finalists revealed: Check contestants

2023 World Car of the Year finalists revealed: Check contestants

Written by Pradnesh Naik Mar 08, 2023, 07:16 pm 3 min read

2023 Kia Niro has won the Women's World Car of the Year title for 2023 (Photo credit: Kia Motors)

Finalists for the 2023 World Car Award have been revealed. The list includes the 2023 Kia Niro, 2023 BMW X1, and 2024 Hyundai IONIQ 6. The winner between the top three finalists will be announced on April 5 at the upcoming New York Motor show. The top three cars will be judged by a panel of 100 senior automotive journalists from over 30 countries.

Why does this story matter?

Considered the most prestigious award in the automotive world, the World Car of the Year (WCOTY) award is usually decided by a panel of renowned and senior journalists from around the world.

The award is given to the top car of the year and it serves as a great marketing tool for brands to boast their product.

Let's take a look at the finalists.

2024 Hyundai IONIQ 6 is an 'electrified streamliner'

The Hyundai IONIQ 6 resembles the Prophecy concept in design and flaunts a sloping roofline, a muscular hood, a sleek black grille-like element, swept-back LED headlights, an arched beltline, designer alloy wheels, and connected LED taillights. The sedan features a spacious five-seater cabin with a minimalist dashboard, automatic climate control, 64-color ambient lighting, two 12.3-inch screens, seven airbags, and multiple ADAS functions.

It promises a range of up to 610km

The Hyundai IONIQ 6 is offered with either a 53kWh or a larger 77.4kWh battery pack. It draws power from a standard single motor or an optional dual motor setup. The EV promises a range of over 610km on a single charge.

2023 BMW X1 SUV is a modern yet rugged SUV

The 2023 BMW X1 retains the overall silhouette of the outgoing model and sports a long and muscular bonnet, a large chromed kidney grille, sweptback LED headlights, C-shaped DRLs, flush-fitted door handles, 18-inch alloy wheels, and LED taillamps. Inside, the SUV gets a spacious cabin with ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 10.7-inch iDrive 8 infotainment system.

It is offered with two powertrain options

The 2023 BMW X1 draws power from a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder diesel motor that develops 150hp/360Nm and a 1.5-liter, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that churns out 136hp/230Nm. The transmission duties on the SUV are taken care of by a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

2023 Kia Niro has a traditional crossover look

The 2023 Kia Niro has recently won the Women's World Car of the Year 2023. It features a sculpted clamshell hood, vertically-stacked projector LED headlights with integrated DRLs, a large blacked-out grille, roof rails, designer wheels, a roof-mounted spoiler, and vertical LED taillights. Inside, it has a spacious cabin with a dual-screen setup for the instrument cluster and infotainment panel and various ADAS functions.

It is backed by an efficient hybrid powertrain

The 2023 Kia Niro is fueled by a frugal 1.6-liter, inline-four-cylinder, petrol engine with a strong-hybrid setup that develops a maximum power of 139hp and a peak torque of 264.4Nm. The transmission duties are taken care of by a 6-speed DCT gearbox.