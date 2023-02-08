Auto

2024 BMW X5, X6 announced with mild-hybrid engines, more tech

2024 BMW X5, X6 announced with mild-hybrid engines, more tech

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Feb 08, 2023, 11:52 am 2 min read

2024 BMW X5, X6 will enter production in April (Photo credit: BMW)

German automaker BMW has revealed the 2024 versions of its X5 and X6 SUVs. They will head to production in the US this April. As for the highlights, the cars have tweaked designs and opulent cabins with several features for driver assistance. They are offered with a choice of multiple hybrid engines and can sprint from 0-96km/h in just 4.2 seconds.

Why does this story matter?

The 2024 iterations of the BMW X5 and X6 deliver more tech-based features and improved powertrains in comparison to their predecessors.

The duo bears a stylish appearance and should rack up decent sales in overseas markets. The vehicles should also make their way to India via the completely built unit (CBU) route.

Rivals like Audi and Mercedes-Benz should be wary of the competition.

The cars have a kidney grille and sleek headlamps

The 2024 BMW X5 and X6 have a sculpted bonnet, a kidney grille (optional illuminated one for X5), sleeker LED headlights, and a wide air vent. They are flanked by ORVMs, black pillars, and alloy rims. Wrap-around taillamps and quad exhaust tips grace the rear end. The cars are offered in many shades, including Brooklyn Gray, Isle of Man Green, and Marina Bay Blue.

Three engine options are offered

The BMW X5 and X6 run on a 4.4-liter, twin-turbo, V8 engine linked to a 48V mild-hybrid system (523hp/750Nm). A 3.0-liter, turbocharged, inline-six mill with an electric motor (483hp/700Nm) and another 3.0-liter motor with mild-hybrid assistance (375hp/519Nm) are also available. All three engines are linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The vehicles can accelerate from 0-96km/h in just 4.2 seconds.

The four-wheelers get 15-color ambient lighting

The new BMW X5 and X6 have a luxurious cabin, with 15-color ambient lighting, auto climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. They house a single curved glass unit for the 14.9-inch instrument cluster and 12.3-inch infotainment system. For the safety of the passengers, a Parking Assistant Professional, a Highway Assistant, a rear-view camera, and multiple airbags are offered.

2024 BMW X5 and X6: Pricing

In the US, the 2024 BMW X5 starts at $66,195 (around Rs. 54.7 lakh) while the X6 carries a starting price tag of $74,895 (roughly Rs. 62 lakh). Both vehicles will make their public debut this March.