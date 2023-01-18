2023 BMW X7 v/s 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLS: Which is better?
BMW has introduced the 2023 iteration of its flagship SUV, the X7 in the Indian market with a starting price tag of Rs. 1.22 crore (ex-showroom). It goes up against the GLS from Mercedes-Benz for the champion's crown in the full-size SUV category on our shores. With a new design language and tech-biased cabin, can the newcomer defeat the reigning champion? Let's find out.
Why does this story matter?
- German marques BMW and Mercedes-Benz constantly battle for the top spot in the luxury vehicle category. Both brands are known for creating top-notch offerings in both the sedan and SUV segments.
- While the GLS has been the reigning champion for the past few years, it is now facing tough competition in the form of the BMW X7.
- Can the leader retain its title?
Mercedes-Benz GLS is more visually appealing with butch SUV looks
The 2023 BMW X7 flaunts a muscular bonnet, split LED headlights, a large illuminated kidney grille, a wide air vent, roof rails, 20-inch alloy wheels, shark-fin antenna, restyled LED taillights, and dual exhaust tips. The 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLS sports a lengthy hood, a large chrome-slatted grille, swept-back LED headlights, silvered skid plates, roof rails, ORVMs, 21-inch alloy wheels, and wrap-around LED taillamps.
BMW X7 packs a more powerful engine
2023 BMW X7 runs on a 3.0-liter petrol engine linked to a 48V mild-hybrid system (381hp/520Nm) and 3.0-liter diesel mill with mild-hybrid (340hp/700Nm). 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLS is fueled by a 3.0-liter, six-cylinder diesel motor that churns out a maximum power of 330hp and a peak torque of 700Nm. The former gets an 8-speed automatic gearbox, while the latter has a 9-speed torque converter unit.
Both SUVs feature multi-color ambient lighting and a panoramic sunroof
The BMW X7 has four-zone auto climate control, heated and ventilated seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a curved screen for the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch infotainment panel. The Mercedes-Benz GLS gets a dual-tone dashboard, premium leather upholstery, multi-zone climate control, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 12.3-inch infotainment system. Both SUVs feature multi-color ambient lighting and a panoramic sunroof.
Which one should you buy?
In India, the 2023 BMW X7 ranges between Rs. 1.22 crore and Rs. 1.25 crore, while the 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLS can be yours at Rs. 1.19 crore (all prices, ex-showroom) In our opinion, the Mercedes-Benz GLS is a better choice of the two, as it offers butch SUV looks, a capable powertrain, and a premium, tech-forward cabin at an overall value-for-money proposition.