2023 BMW X7 v/s 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLS: Which is better?

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jan 18, 2023, 05:36 pm 3 min read

BMW has introduced the 2023 iteration of its flagship SUV, the X7 in the Indian market with a starting price tag of Rs. 1.22 crore (ex-showroom). It goes up against the GLS from Mercedes-Benz for the champion's crown in the full-size SUV category on our shores. With a new design language and tech-biased cabin, can the newcomer defeat the reigning champion? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

German marques BMW and Mercedes-Benz constantly battle for the top spot in the luxury vehicle category. Both brands are known for creating top-notch offerings in both the sedan and SUV segments.

While the GLS has been the reigning champion for the past few years, it is now facing tough competition in the form of the BMW X7.

Can the leader retain its title?

Mercedes-Benz GLS is more visually appealing with butch SUV looks

The 2023 BMW X7 flaunts a muscular bonnet, split LED headlights, a large illuminated kidney grille, a wide air vent, roof rails, 20-inch alloy wheels, shark-fin antenna, restyled LED taillights, and dual exhaust tips. The 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLS sports a lengthy hood, a large chrome-slatted grille, swept-back LED headlights, silvered skid plates, roof rails, ORVMs, 21-inch alloy wheels, and wrap-around LED taillamps.

BMW X7 packs a more powerful engine

2023 BMW X7 runs on a 3.0-liter petrol engine linked to a 48V mild-hybrid system (381hp/520Nm) and 3.0-liter diesel mill with mild-hybrid (340hp/700Nm). 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLS is fueled by a 3.0-liter, six-cylinder diesel motor that churns out a maximum power of 330hp and a peak torque of 700Nm. The former gets an 8-speed automatic gearbox, while the latter has a 9-speed torque converter unit.

Both SUVs feature multi-color ambient lighting and a panoramic sunroof

The BMW X7 has four-zone auto climate control, heated and ventilated seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a curved screen for the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch infotainment panel. The Mercedes-Benz GLS gets a dual-tone dashboard, premium leather upholstery, multi-zone climate control, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 12.3-inch infotainment system. Both SUVs feature multi-color ambient lighting and a panoramic sunroof.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the 2023 BMW X7 ranges between Rs. 1.22 crore and Rs. 1.25 crore, while the 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLS can be yours at Rs. 1.19 crore (all prices, ex-showroom) In our opinion, the Mercedes-Benz GLS is a better choice of the two, as it offers butch SUV looks, a capable powertrain, and a premium, tech-forward cabin at an overall value-for-money proposition.