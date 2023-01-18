Auto

Maruti-Suzuki recalls 17,000 cars over airbag issue: Check affected models

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jan 18, 2023

India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki has issued a recall for 17,362 units from the ARENA and NEXA line-up. This move is done to rectify a possible defect in the airbag controller of the Alto K10, S-Presso, Eeco, Brezza, Baleno, and Grand Vitara, manufactured between December 8, 2022 and January 12, 2023. The company will contact the owners of the cars for inspection.

What exactly is the issue?

According to Maruti Suzuki, there is a possible defect in the airbag control module of the Alto K10, S-Presso, Eeco, Brezza, Baleno, and Grand Vitara models. The controller is responsible for deploying airbags in the event of a collision. If an error is found during the inspection, the carmaker will try to fix or replace the faulty part, free of charge.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is an entry-level hatchback for the brand. It flaunts a sculpted bonnet, swept-back headlamps, a hexagonal honeycomb-mesh grille, and steel wheels. Inside, the five-seater has dual-tone fabric upholstery, power windows, manual AC, a SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment panel, and dual airbags. It is fueled by a 1.0-liter K10C, DualJet, Dual VVT engine that develops 67hp/89Nm (petrol) and 57hp/82.1Nm (CNG).

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso offers pseudo-SUV looks. The hatchback sports a clamshell hood, sweptback halogen headlights, a chrome-slatted grille, a silvered skid plate, and C-shaped taillamps. The five-seater car gets an all-black dashboard, manual AC, a multifunctional steering wheel, a SmartPlay infotainment system, and dual airbags. It draws power from a 1.0-liter, naturally-aspirated, K-series (K10C), DualJet petrol engine that generates 65.7hp/89Nm (petrol) and 57hp/82.1Nm(CNG).

Maruti Suzuki Eeco

Maruti Suzuki Eeco is essentially a budget-friendly minivan. It has a sloping hood, a sleek grille, black bumpers, squared windows, 13-inch wheels, and vertical taillamps. It features a spacious 5/7-seater cabin with manual AC, an air purifier, a digital instrument cluster, and dual airbags. It is powered by a 1.2-liter, DualJet, Dual VVT engine that makes 80hp/104.4Nm (petrol) and 71hp/95Nm (CNG).

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno is a premium hatchback offering from the homegrown brand. It flaunts a sculpted bonnet, a chrome-surrounded mesh grille, LED headlamps with tri-LED DRLs, and wrap-around LED taillights. The spacious cabin gets leatherette upholstery, a head-up display, keyless entry, a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and six airbags. It runs on a 1.2-liter, inline-four, K-series engine that develops 89hp/113Nm (petrol) and 76.4hp/98.5Nm (CNG).

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza is the company's best-selling mid-size SUV. It features a muscular clamshell hood, LED headlamps, L-shaped DRLs, designer 16-inch wheels, and wrap-around LED taillights. Inside, it gets a five-seater cabin with an electric sunroof, a wireless charger, a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and six airbags. It draws power from a 1.5-liter, petrol engine that produces 102hp/137Nm (petrol) and 86.6hp/121.5Nm (CNG).

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara sports a muscular bonnet, a chrome-slatted grille, LED headlights with tri-LED DRLs, 16-inch alloy wheels, and smoked-effect connected LED taillights. Inside, the six-seater cabin has automatic climate control, ventilated seats, ambient lighting, a wireless charger, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and six airbags. It is fueled by a 1.5-liter, DualJet engine that churns out 103hp/137Nm (petrol) and 87hp/121.5Nm (CNG).