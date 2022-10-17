Tata Tiago iCNG v/s Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG: A comparison
Maruti Suzuki has launched the CNG version of the S-Presso in India. The pseudo-SUV starts at Rs. 5.9 lakh (ex-showroom). It offers a spacious cabin and is powered by a tried-and-tested 1.0-liter K10C engine. However, the hatchback goes up against the capable Tata Tiago iCNG, which is known for its efficient 1.2-liter engine and safety features. Which one offers a better value-for-money proposition?
- Tata Motors introduced the iCNG version of the Tiago in January this year. The hatchback received a warm response from critics and customers alike for offering a frugal powertrain without skipping on the safety tech.
- However, its rival Maruti Suzuki dominates the CNG segment, with multiple offerings in its portfolio.
- With the introduction of the S-Presso CNG, the competition will heat up.
Tata Tiago iCNG has a modern design language and flaunts a muscular bonnet, a chrome-surrounded grille, projector headlights, a roof-mounted spoiler, and wrap-around taillamps. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG has a boxy silhouette and sports a clamshell hood, a chrome-slatted grille, swept-back halogen headlights, blacked-out bumpers, ORVMs, and C-shaped taillamps. Both hatchbacks ride on 14-inch steel wheels with full-size covers.
The Tiago iCNG is powered by a 1.2-liter naturally-aspirated petrol engine that generates 73hp/95Nm. It has an ARAI-rated mileage of 26.49km/kg. The S-Presso CNG draws power from a 1.0-liter, naturally-aspirated, K10C DualJet petrol engine that churns out 57hp/82.1Nm. It delivers an ARAI-rated fuel-efficiency figure of 32.73km/kg. Transmission duties on both cars are taken care of by a 5-speed manual gearbox.
On the inside, the Tiago iCNG has a spacious five-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, premium upholstery, a height-adjustable driver's seat, automatic climate control, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, dual airbags, ABS, corner stability control, and leak protection. The S-Presso CNG has a spacious cabin with fabric upholstery, an air purifier, keyless entry, manual AC, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, dual airbags, and ABS.
The Tata Tiago iCNG ranges between Rs. 6.3 lakh and Rs. 7.82 lakh, while the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG is priced between Rs. 5.9 lakh and Rs. 6.1 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The S-Presso CNG offers pseudo-SUV looks and higher fuel efficiency. However, our vote goes in favor of the Tiago iCNG for its powerful engine, spacious cabin, and overall better safety features.