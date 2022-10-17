Auto

Tata Tiago iCNG v/s Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG: A comparison

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 17, 2022, 05:15 am 3 min read

Both cars compete in the entry-level hatchback segment

Maruti Suzuki has launched the CNG version of the S-Presso in India. The pseudo-SUV starts at Rs. 5.9 lakh (ex-showroom). It offers a spacious cabin and is powered by a tried-and-tested 1.0-liter K10C engine. However, the hatchback goes up against the capable Tata Tiago iCNG, which is known for its efficient 1.2-liter engine and safety features. Which one offers a better value-for-money proposition?

Context Why does this story matter?

Tata Motors introduced the iCNG version of the Tiago in January this year. The hatchback received a warm response from critics and customers alike for offering a frugal powertrain without skipping on the safety tech.

However, its rival Maruti Suzuki dominates the CNG segment, with multiple offerings in its portfolio.

With the introduction of the S-Presso CNG, the competition will heat up.

Exteriors Tata Tiago iCNG looks more appealing

Tata Tiago iCNG has a modern design language and flaunts a muscular bonnet, a chrome-surrounded grille, projector headlights, a roof-mounted spoiler, and wrap-around taillamps. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG has a boxy silhouette and sports a clamshell hood, a chrome-slatted grille, swept-back halogen headlights, blacked-out bumpers, ORVMs, and C-shaped taillamps. Both hatchbacks ride on 14-inch steel wheels with full-size covers.

Performance The S-Presso CNG delivers more mileage

The Tiago iCNG is powered by a 1.2-liter naturally-aspirated petrol engine that generates 73hp/95Nm. It has an ARAI-rated mileage of 26.49km/kg. The S-Presso CNG draws power from a 1.0-liter, naturally-aspirated, K10C DualJet petrol engine that churns out 57hp/82.1Nm. It delivers an ARAI-rated fuel-efficiency figure of 32.73km/kg. Transmission duties on both cars are taken care of by a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Interiors The Tiago is equipped with better safety features

On the inside, the Tiago iCNG has a spacious five-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, premium upholstery, a height-adjustable driver's seat, automatic climate control, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, dual airbags, ABS, corner stability control, and leak protection. The S-Presso CNG has a spacious cabin with fabric upholstery, an air purifier, keyless entry, manual AC, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, dual airbags, and ABS.

Our verdict Which one should you purchase?

The Tata Tiago iCNG ranges between Rs. 6.3 lakh and Rs. 7.82 lakh, while the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG is priced between Rs. 5.9 lakh and Rs. 6.1 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The S-Presso CNG offers pseudo-SUV looks and higher fuel efficiency. However, our vote goes in favor of the Tiago iCNG for its powerful engine, spacious cabin, and overall better safety features.