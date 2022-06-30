Maruti Suzuki Brezza v/s Hyundai VENUE: Which one is better?
Maruti Suzuki has launched the 2022 Brezza in India with a stylish design, a tech-forward cabin, and a 1.5-liter petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology. It goes up against the Hyundai VENUE, which offers multiple powertrain options and a spacious cabin with segment-first two-step reclining rear seats. Both the SUVs offer a great 'value-for-money' proposition. But which one is better? Let us find out.
- Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza was partly responsible for popularizing the sub-four meter compact SUV segment in the Indian market, ever since its debut in 2016.
- Hyundai brought the VENUE in 2019, which upped the game with its mature design and a feature-loaded cabin.
- With both four-wheelers receiving a major update in 2022, the competition is likely to heat up again.
The Maruti Suzuki Brezza flaunts a muscular clamshell hood, a sleek grille, LED headlamps with L-shaped DRLs, roof rails, designer wheels, and wrap-around LED taillights. The Hyundai VENUE sports a 'Parametric Jewel' grille, projector LED headlights with cornering lamps, 16-inch diamond-cut wheels, and connected LED taillights. However, the Brezza is wider (1,790mm v/s 1,770mm) and taller (1,685mm v/s 1,617mm) than the VENUE.
The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is powered by a 1.5-liter, K15C series petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology that churns out 102hp/137Nm. The Hyundai VENUE is offered with a 1.2-liter petrol motor that makes 83hp/114Nm, a 1.5-liter diesel mill that produces 100hp/240Nm, and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol unit that generates 120hp/172Nm. Transmission duties on both SUVs are handled by either a manual or automatic gearbox.
Maruti Suzuki Brezza features a five-seater cabin with a head-up display, an electric sunroof, a wireless charger, a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a 360-degree-view camera. Hyundai VENUE has a five-seater cabin with a powered driver's seat, a two-step reclining rear seat, an integrated air purifier, a digital instrument cluster, and an 8.0-inch infotainment system. Both SUVs are equipped with six airbags and ABS.
In India, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza is priced between Rs. 7.99 lakh and Rs. 13.96 lakh, while Hyundai VENUE starts at Rs. 7.53 lakh and goes up to Rs. 12.72 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Our vote goes in favor of the Brezza for its rugged and quintessential SUV design, a tried-and-tested engine, and ease of maintenance with a widespread service network.