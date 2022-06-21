Auto

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza will be offered in four trims

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza will be available in LXi, VXi, ZXi and ZXi+ trims. Representative image (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki's upcoming Brezza SUV, set to debut in India on June 30, will be offered in four trims and nine colors options. The refreshed model will be up for grabs in LXi, VXi, ZXi and ZXi+ trims with both mono-tone and dual-tone colorways. Notably, the order books for the 2022 version of the Brezza are already open in the country.

Maruti Suzuki had introduced the Vitara Brezza as a compact SUV in 2016. It became a popular offering for the brand, with its quintessential SUV design and reliable engine.

It was also the first vehicle from the homegrown automaker to achieve a 4-star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test.

When launched, the new Brezza will rival the Hyundai VENUE and Tata Nexon.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza will sport a sculpted hood, a revised grille, LED headlamps with L-shaped DRLs, a wide air dam, and a skid plate. On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, roof rails, and designer alloy wheels. The rear of the vehicle will be graced by redesigned taillights, a shark-fin antenna, and a wiper and washer.

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza will likely be offered with an updated 1.5-liter, K15C series petrol engine. The mill should develop 102hp/137Nm and will be mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza will have a five-seater cabin featuring a redesigned dashboard, a head-up display, ventilated seats, ambient lighting, an electric sunroof, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV will pack a semi-digital instrument cluster and a 9.0-inch infotainment system with the latest connectivity options. Passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, and a rear-view camera.

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the 2022 Brezza will be disclosed by Maruti Suzuki during the launch event on June 30. We expect the SUV to carry a premium over the outgoing model, which starts at Rs 7.69 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.