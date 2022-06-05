Auto

2023 Polestar 2 BST Edition 270 unveiled: Check price, features

Written by Athik Saleh Jun 05, 2022, 12:15 am 2 min read

2023 Polestar 2 BST Edition 270 will enter production in mid-2022 (Photo credit: Polestar)

A few days after announcing the 2023 Polestar 2, the Swedish manufacturer has now unveiled a hardcore version of the car. Dubbed "2023 Polestar 2 BST Edition 270," the racecar-like version of the EV promises "heightened responsiveness" along with "sportier dynamics." The automaker will make only 270 units of the vehicle. It packs dual electric motors that generate 476hp of power.

Context Why does this story matter?

Volvo-owned Polestar's latest offering is an example of how a performance upgrade and stripe on the body can convert any normal car into a hardcore track car.

The Polestar 2 BST Edition 270 has come as a surprise. No one was wise enough to guess that the company kept this under wraps.

With some serious performance upgrades, it is a force to reckon with.

Exteriors The car flaunts a hexagonal grille and 21-inch wheels

The Polestar 2 BTS Edition 270 has a muscular bonnet, a hexagonal grille with stacked squares, and LED headlights with T-shaped DRLs. It is offered in Thunder and Snow shades with an optional black body stripe. It is flanked by frameless mirrors, smart door handles, and 21-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. A futuristic LED light blade and a shark-fin antenna grace the rear.

Information It is backed by a 476hp electric powertrain

The Polestar 2 BST Edition 270 houses a 78kWh battery pack linked to two electric motors. The powertrain delivers a combined output of 476hp of maximum power and a peak torque of 502Nm.

Interiors The four-wheeler gets a sunroof and five seats

The Polestar 2 BST Edition 270 has a spacious 5-seater cabin, featuring avant-garde styling, charcoal WaveTech upholstery, Harman Kardon sound system, automatic climate control, panoramic sunroof, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and an 11.2-inch touchscreen infotainment panel that runs on Android Automotive OS. For passengers' safety, it has multiple airbags, adaptive cruise control, and blind-spot monitoring.

Information Polestar 2 BST Edition 270: Pricing and availability

In the US, the 2023 Polestar 2 BST Edition 270 starts at $75,500 (around Rs. 58.66 lakh). Deliveries of the car will begin by the end of this year. Out of 270 units, 47 will be reserved for American customers.