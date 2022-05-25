Auto

Prior to launch, Citroen C3's bookings start at select dealerships

Citroen C3 will be backed by a 1.2-liter petrol engine (Photo credit: Citroen)

Citroen is all set to launch its C3 hatchback in India. It is expected to arrive on our shores in June and will be the second offering from the French carmaker. In the latest development, select dealerships have commenced offline bookings for the vehicle. The car will likely be powered by a 1.2-liter petrol engine and should start at around Rs. 5.5 lakh.

Context Why does this story matter?

The French automotive giant set its feet in India with the capable and premium SUV, the C5 Aircross. Now, the company is planning to reveal its second offering in the mass-market segment.

The C3 hatchback is expected to be a game-changer for Citroen, as the brand has expertise in the front-wheel-drive vehicle category with unibody construction.

Its main rival will be the Tata Punch.

Exteriors The car will have split-type headlights and alloy rims

The Citroen C3 will feature a sculpted bonnet, a large hexagonal grille, split-type headlights with angular DRLs, bumper-mounted fog lamps, and a silvered skid plate. On the sides, the car will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, black roof rails, and multi-spoke alloy wheels. Wrap-around taillights and a skid plate will be available on the rear end of the hatchback.

Information It will be offered with two engine options

The details regarding the powertrain options are still under the wraps. We expect the Citroen C3 to be powered by a 1.2-liter petrol engine, in a naturally-aspirated form and with a turbocharger. Transmission duties will likely be handled by manual and AMT gearboxes.

Interiors The hatchback will get dual-tone dashboard and 5 seats

On the inside, the Citroen C3 will feature a 5-seater cabin with a funky, dual-tone dashboard, automatic climate control, a digital instrument cluster, key-less entry, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The car will pack a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The passengers' safety will be ensured by dual airbags, rear parking sensors, ABS, and EBD.

Information Citroen C3 hatchback: Pricing and availability

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the C3 hatchback in India will be announced by Citroen during its launch event in June. Select dealerships have commenced offline bookings for the car. We expect it to start at around Rs. 5.5 lakh (ex-showroom).