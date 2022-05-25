Auto

Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years edition celebrates car's 20th anniversary

Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years edition celebrates car's 20th anniversary

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 25, 2022, 02:27 pm 2 min read

Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years edition is backed by a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine (Photo credit: Volkswagen)

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Golf R hatchback, Volkswagen has revealed a limited-run 20 Years edition model of the car for the global markets. It is the most powerful Golf and puts out 328hp of power from a 2.0-liter turbocharged, inline-four, petrol engine. The vehicle will go on sale in the coming months and will be retailed till the middle of 2023.

Context Why does this story matter?

Volkswagen's most popular hot hatchback, the Golf R has completed 20 years since its inception in 2002. Volkswagen has sold over 2.6 lakh R models worldwide.

The R32 variant was the first to wear the coveted 'R' badge in the car's history and produced 240hp from a 3.2-liter VR6 engine.

The limited-run 20 Years edition model celebrates the success of the vehicle worldwide.

Exteriors The car gets 19-inch wheels and LED headlights

The Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years edition has an aggressive design, featuring a muscular bonnet, a sleek grille with a light bar-like DRL running across the width, wide air dams, a front splitter, and LED headlamps. It is flanked by blacked-out pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 19-inch wheels. The rear of the car gets a diffuser, wrap-around taillamps, and a roof-mounted spoiler.

Information It is powered by 328hp, 2.0-liter engine

The Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years edition draws power from a 2.0-liter, turbocharged petrol engine that generates 328hp of power and is mated to a 7-speed DSG gearbox. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in 4.7 seconds and hit a top-speed of 270km/h.

Interiors The hatchback features Nappa leather upholstery

The Golf R 20 Years edition has a 5-seater cabin, featuring Nappa leather upholstery, a blue 'R' logo on the upper portion of the backrests, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console sourced from the standard Golf R. The passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, and EBD.

Information Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years edition: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Golf R 20 Years edition will be disclosed by Volkswagen in the coming months. We expect the hatchback to carry a premium over the standard model which starts at £42,190 (approximately Rs. 41 lakh) in the UK.