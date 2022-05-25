Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years edition celebrates car's 20th anniversary
To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Golf R hatchback, Volkswagen has revealed a limited-run 20 Years edition model of the car for the global markets. It is the most powerful Golf and puts out 328hp of power from a 2.0-liter turbocharged, inline-four, petrol engine. The vehicle will go on sale in the coming months and will be retailed till the middle of 2023.
- Volkswagen's most popular hot hatchback, the Golf R has completed 20 years since its inception in 2002. Volkswagen has sold over 2.6 lakh R models worldwide.
- The R32 variant was the first to wear the coveted 'R' badge in the car's history and produced 240hp from a 3.2-liter VR6 engine.
- The limited-run 20 Years edition model celebrates the success of the vehicle worldwide.
The Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years edition has an aggressive design, featuring a muscular bonnet, a sleek grille with a light bar-like DRL running across the width, wide air dams, a front splitter, and LED headlamps. It is flanked by blacked-out pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 19-inch wheels. The rear of the car gets a diffuser, wrap-around taillamps, and a roof-mounted spoiler.
The Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years edition draws power from a 2.0-liter, turbocharged petrol engine that generates 328hp of power and is mated to a 7-speed DSG gearbox. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in 4.7 seconds and hit a top-speed of 270km/h.
The Golf R 20 Years edition has a 5-seater cabin, featuring Nappa leather upholstery, a blue 'R' logo on the upper portion of the backrests, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console sourced from the standard Golf R. The passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, and EBD.
The pricing and availability details of the Golf R 20 Years edition will be disclosed by Volkswagen in the coming months. We expect the hatchback to carry a premium over the standard model which starts at £42,190 (approximately Rs. 41 lakh) in the UK.