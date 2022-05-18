Auto

Ahead of launch in India, Jeep Meridian receives 1,200 bookings

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 18, 2022, 04:15 pm 2 min read

Bookings for the Jeep Meridian had started on May 3 (Photo credit: Jeep)

Jeep will launch its Meridian SUV in India tomorrow i.e. May 19. To recall, the company had opened the order books for the car on May 3. The US automaker has already received 1,200 bookings, with 300 of these coming even before registration started officially. The vehicle will be manufactured at the brand's Ranjangaon facility in Maharashtra and deliveries should start by June-end.

Context Why does this story matter?

Jeep is renowned for its SUVs across the world. Its portfolio contains some of the best off-road vehicles, bringing together old-school hardware with modern technology.

The Meridian is a three-row derivative of the Jeep Compass and shares some of its design cues with its smaller sibling.

When launched in India, it will go up against the Toyota Fortuner and MG Gloster.

Exteriors The SUV flaunts a 7-slat grille and 18-inch wheels

The Jeep Meridian is based on the same platform as the Compass, with a long and muscular bonnet, sleek LED headlights, the signature 7-slat grille, and a wide air dam. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, squared wheel arches, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights, a window wiper, and a shark fin antenna grace the rear.

Information It draws power from a 168hp, 2.0-liter engine

The Jeep Meridian is powered by a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter Multijet diesel engine mated either to a 6-speed manual or a 9-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox, along with an optional all-wheel-drive system. The motor generates a maximum power of 168hp and 350Nm of peak torque.

Interiors The SUV gets a wireless charger and ventilated front seats

On the inside, the Meridian features a spacious 7-seater cabin with a wireless charger, automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, an air purifier, ventilated front seats, a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Apple Carplay and Android Auto. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, and a 360-degree-view camera.

Information Jeep Meridian: Pricing and availability

Jeep will announce the pricing and availability details of the Meridian in India at the launch event tomorrow. It has already garnered 1,200 bookings as of now. We expect the three-row SUV to sport a price-figure of around Rs. 30 lakh (ex-showroom).