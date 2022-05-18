Auto

Diesel variants of Hyundai GRAND i10 NIOS and AURA axed

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 18, 2022, 02:45 pm 2 min read

Declining demand for diesel models may have forced Hyundai to take such a move (Photo credit: Hyundai)

Hyundai has axed the diesel variants of its GRAND i10 NIOS hatchback and AURA compact sedan in India. In the former, the 1.2-liter, three-cylinder turbo-diesel engine was offered in the Sportz trim, while in the latter it was restricted to the S and SX+ variants. High production costs and declining demand for diesel models might have prompted the brand to take such a move.

Context Why does this story matter?

After the switch to BS6, Hyundai updated its cars with improved versions of its diesel engines. However, this made the vehicles much costlier.

With the price gap between petrol and diesel shrinking fast, buyers are slowly losing interest in diesel-guzzling four-wheelers.

Thus, it is in the brand's best interest to cut down costs and give customers what they are asking for.

Exteriors The cars flaunt halogen headlamps and 15-inch wheels

Hyundai GRAND i10 NIOS and AURA have a sculpted bonnet, a large black grille with chrome surrounds, a wide air dam, swept-back halogen headlamps, and wrap-around taillights. They are flanked by black B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 15-inch alloy wheels. The i10 also gets roof rails. As for the dimensions, the cars have a wheelbase of 2,450mm and a length of 3,805mm and 3,995mm, respectively.

Information Two engine options are now available

Hyundai GRAND i10 NIOS and AURA run on a 1.2-liter naturally-aspirated engine that makes 81.8hp/113Nm in petrol form and 68hp/95Nm in CNG guise. A 1.0-liter turbo-petrol mill that generates 98.6hp/172Nm is also available. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.

Interiors They house an 8.0-inch infotainment console and two airbags

Hyundai GRAND i10 NIOS and AURA have a spacious cabin with five seats, auto climate control, rear AC vents, USB chargers, and a power steering wheel. They pack an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The safety of the passengers is ensured by two airbags, a rear-view camera, ABS, crash sensors, and EBD.

Information Hyundai GRAND i10 NIOS and AURA: Pricing

In India, the Hyundai GRAND i10 NIOS starts at Rs. 5.39 lakh and goes up to Rs. 8.02 lakh. Meanwhile, the AURA falls in the price-bracket of Rs. 6.09-8.87 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi).