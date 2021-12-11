Auto Top 5 bestselling SUVs in India in November 2021

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Dec 11, 2021, 12:15 am

5 bestselling SUVs in India in November 2021

The popularity of SUVs in India has not shown any signs of slowing down as more and more automakers introduce their latest offerings. Despite the global shortage of semiconductors, automakers have managed to sell these four-wheelers at decent numbers. Here, we have listed the bestselling SUVs which have secured the top five places in India in November this year.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza tops the list of bestselling SUVs in India in November. Following the Brezza are Hyundai CRETA, Tata Nexon, Kia Seltos, and Hyundai VENUE. The Brezza and Nexon have recorded more sales this year than during the same period last year. In comparison to October 2021, the CRETA has seen an increase in demand of nearly 60% in November 2021.

Car #1 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: 10,760 units sold last month

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has a wheelbase of 2,500mm

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza starts at Rs. 7.61 lakh and features a muscular built with a chrome grille, chunky skid plates, roof rails, and 16-inch alloy wheels with black cladding. Inside, it offers a 5-seater cabin with an adjustable steering wheel, automatic climate control, a rear-view camera, and a 7.0-inch infotainment console. The vehicle runs on a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter petrol engine that makes 103.26hp/138Nm.

Car #2 Hyundai CRETA: 10,300 units sold last month

Hyundai CRETA packs a 10.24-inch touchscreen infotainment panel

The Hyundai CRETA carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 10.16 lakh in India and has a huge chrome grille, split headlamps, roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and a power antenna. The 5-seater cabin gets an all-black theme, ventilated seats, Bose sound system, and six airbags. It comes with a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol motor (138.08hp/242Nm), a 1.5-liter petrol mill (113.42hp/143.8Nm), and a 1.5-liter diesel unit (113.42hp/250Nm).

Car #3 Tata Nexon: 9,831 units sold last month

Tata Nexon supports iRA connected car technology

Tata Nexon is priced starting at Rs. 7.29 lakh and has a muscular look with silvered skid plates, roof rails, sculpted body, and 16-inch alloy wheels with black cladding. The cabin has five seats, a dual-tone dashboard, a sunroof, two airbags, eight speakers, and a touchscreen infotainment system. The four-wheeler is available with a 1.5-liter turbo-diesel engine (108.5hp/260Nm) and a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol mill (118.4hp/170Nm).

Car #4 Kia Seltos: 8,859 units sold last month

Kia Seltos sports 18-inch alloy wheels

The Kia Seltos costs Rs. 9.95 lakh and comes with a chrome-surrounded grille, indicator mounted ORVMs, and an all-LED lighting arrangement. Inside, there is a smart air purifier, a sunroof, ventilated leather seats, a 360-degree-view camera, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The vehicle gets a 1.5-liter diesel engine (113.43hp/253Nm), a 1.5-liter petrol motor (113.42hp/144Nm), and a 1.4-liter petrol mill (138.08hp/242Nm).

Car #5 Hyundai VENUE: 7,932 units sold last month

Hyundai VENUE has an adjustable steering wheel

Hyundai VENUE starts at Rs. 6.99 lakh and offers a glossy paint job, a chrome garnished grille, electrically folding ORVMs, and a rear window defogger. Its 5-seater cabin gets wireless charging, electric sunroof, power windows, a rear-view camera, and an 8.0-inch infotainment touchscreen. The car is offered with a 1.5-liter diesel engine (98.6hp/240.26Nm), a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol mill (118.35hp/171.6Nm), and a 1.2-liter petrol unit (81.86hp/113.76Nm).