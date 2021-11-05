Hyundai VENUE leads the compact SUV segment in October 2021

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Nov 05, 2021, 05:23 pm

Hyundai sold 10,554 units of VENUE in October 2021

In a noteworthy achievement, Hyundai VENUE has emerged to be the bestselling model in the segment of compact SUVs in India in the previous month. The company sold 10,554 units of the VENUE in October, recording a 20% growth as compared to October 2020. The second position has been secured by Tata Nexon with 10,096 unit sales. Here's our roundup of the winner.

Exteriors

It sports a chrome grille and indicator-mounted ORVMs

Hyundai VENUE has a wheelbase of 2,500mm

The Hyundai VENUE features a muscular stance with a sculpted bonnet, a chrome studded grille, sleek adjustable headlights, LED DRLs, and silvered skid plates. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 16-inch alloy wheels. A shark fin antenna, a roof-mounted spoiler, and wrap-around LED taillamps are available on the rear section of the vehicle.

Information

Three engine choices are offered

Hyundai VENUE comes with a 1.5-liter diesel motor that generates 99hp/240Nm, a 1.0-liter turbo-diesel mill that produces 118hp/172Nm, and a 1.2-liter petrol unit that makes 82hp/114Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual, and a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

Interiors

Inside, there is a sunroof and a rear-view camera

The Hyundai VENUE offers a 5-seater cabin with power windows, an adjustable steering wheel, automatic climate control, an electric sunroof, and a keyless entry. It also houses quad speakers and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, there are dual airbags, a rear-view camera, electronic stability control, and ABS with EBD.

Information

Hyundai VENUE: Pricing

Hyundai VENUE starts at Rs. 6.99 lakh for the base E model and goes up to Rs. 11.85 lakh for the SX+ Sport variant (both prices, ex-showroom).