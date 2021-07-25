2022 Hyundai CRETA, with a TUCSON-like grille, spotted testing

2022 Hyundai CRETA found testing; design details revealed

South Korean automaker Hyundai is expected to launch its facelifted CRETA SUV in India by late 2022. Now, a camouflaged test mule of the car has been spied testing, revealing key design details. The images suggest that it will have a TUCSON-inspired grille, a revised front bumper, and a faux skid plate. Redesigned alloy wheels might be available as well. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car will have a muscular hood and split taillamps

The 2022 Hyundai CRETA will have a muscular hood, a TUCSON-inspired grille, a lower central air vent, a faux skid plate, as well as a dark-finished headlight cluster. It will be flanked by roof rails, B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. Split taillamps, a shark-fin antenna, and a window wiper will be available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Information

It should be offered with a choice of three engines

The CRETA is likely to be offered with a 1.5-liter petrol engine that makes 115hp/144Nm, a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol mill that generates 140hp/242Nm, and a 1.5-liter turbo-diesel unit that churns out 115hp/250Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed manual/automatic and a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

Interiors

The vehicle should offer ventilated front seats and head-up display

The 2022 Hyundai CRETA should have a 5-seater cabin with ventilated front seats, new leather upholstery, an 8-speaker Bose sound system, a head-up display, and a power steering wheel. It is likely to house a touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Multiple airbags, an auto-dimming rear-view mirror, and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems should be on offer.

Information

2022 Hyundai CRETA: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the 2022 Hyundai CRETA in India will be announced at the time of launch. However, the SUV is expected to carry a slight premium over the current-generation model which starts at Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).